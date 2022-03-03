‘Democracy is not a spectator sport.’ League of Women voters forum urges participation

The event, “Defending Democracy: The State of Our Democracy Nationally and In Massachusetts,” was meant to spark dialogue around challenges to democracy and trust in government.

Community members discussed potential threats to democracy — from voter suppression to gerrymandering — at an online event Feb. 16 with the League of Women Voters of Newton.

“I think there is a real push for folks to take a nonpartisan view towards democracy and our Constitution and what it all stands for,” Johnson said.

One reason for holding the event, she said, was to address an atmosphere of uncertainty shared by people with all political affiliations.

“League of Women Voters is all about democracy, it’s part of our mission statement,” she said. “I think there’s no doubt about what’s going on in the United States right now, depending on which side of the aisle you view things from.”

Zak Smith, who gave a presentation on behalf of The Leadership Now Project, a “membership organization of business and thought leaders” founded in 2017 by Harvard Business School alumni, said his group is focusing on issues such as voter suppression, gerrymandering, and transparency and accountability in politics.

“Business is a fulcrum in our political system,” Smith said. “The preferences of economic elites and donors really drive policy, so we feel that by capturing this audience and getting them to care more about democracy, we can really drive significant progress legislatively.”

Leadership Now presented a “democracy report card” showing the state’s “legislature effectiveness” ranked last in the nation between 2017 and 2019, passing 2.9 percent of all the bills it introduced in its last session. It also showed the state ranked behind others when it comes to representation of women and Black, indigenous, and people of color in the state legislature. In the 2020 elections, according to the report, there was a “significant delta” between the turnout of white voters and voters of color in Massachusetts — 72 percent of eligible white voters in the state participated in the election compared to 46 percent of eligible voters of color.

Sarah Rahman, at the event on behalf of the Charles River Regional Chamber and who has lived in Newton for 10 years, spoke about how the city could be affected by these larger-scale threats to democracy.

“I think engagement and information are big threats,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many friends I have who will say ‘I’m not voting in the next city council election because I don’t know who’s on the ballot, it would be a waste of time.’”

Rahman said that sort of attitude is not productive when referring to democratic processes.

“I tell people just to go to the League of Women Voters website,” she said. “All the information is there, and it’s organized, so you can figure out where to go for more information if you want to.”

Frieda Dweck, chair of the topic meetings committee at the League, said people need to be actively engaged with democracy in order for it to prosper.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” she said.

Dweck said the League hosted this event as a way to encourage people in Newton to recognize the importance of democracy in their everyday lives.

“If this is some way that we can introduce people to what’s happening in the rest of the country and in Massachusetts as a whole, and maybe motivate people to take some action, that’s why we do what we do,” she said.

Rahman said ordinary citizens of Newton could make an impact on the state of democracy nationally and in Massachusetts.

“Number one is always to vote,” she said. “Being informed and voting is always the first thing you can do.”

Taylor Brokesh can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.