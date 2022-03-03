fb-pixel Skip to main content

Harvard University issues warning about two burglaries in dorm rooms while students slept

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 3, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in July 2020.TONY LUONG/NYT

The Harvard University Police Department is warning students about two recent burglaries that occurred in dorm rooms as the occupants slept.

In a Feb. 25 statement, police said that over the prior week, officers had responded to two reports of “unlawful entry” at Mower Hall and Wigglesworth Hall. In both cases, police said, victims reported that while they were sleeping, someone climbed through their first-floor windows and stole laptops, Air Pods, a backpack, and a wallet.

Police said they’re actively investigating both thefts, and it’s not known whether they’re connected in any way.

Anyone with information about either case should call the Harvard University Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 617-495-1796, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Police said unlawful entries of occupied rooms are “very rare” on campus and reminded students to take a number of precautions to protect themselves.

Those precautions include refraining from propping up interior or exterior doors, holding outside doors open for strangers, or letting strangers “piggyback” on their access card; and keeping their room doors locked at all times, even when in the room or just going down the hall for a few minutes.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video