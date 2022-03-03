Lincoln Chafee blames NATO expansion for provoking Putin’s war in Ukraine

“Isn’t it hypocritical to call Putin a war criminal, and not Bush?” Chafee said. “What’s the difference? We invaded a sovereign country, under sham pretenses. At least he’s got a reason.”

Those concerns, Chafee said, include NATO’s expansion and America’s misadventure in Iraq, which Putin outlined in a 2007 speech. The U.S. and its allies missed an opportunity to listen to those warnings, Chafee said.

PROVIDENCE — Former U.S. senator and Rhode Island governor Lincoln Chafee is now basically retired in Wyoming, so he was reluctant at first to even talk about what’s going on in Ukraine. But he feels strongly about Russia’s invasion. And he says he knows what led to it: The West ignoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s concerns.

That outlook differs significantly with the mood in Washington, Brussels and elsewhere around the world, which consider it an unprovoked invasion worthy of sanctions and condemnation. But Chafee is accustomed to going it alone, or mostly alone. In 2002, he was the only Republican senator to vote against the war in Iraq. He said he is right about this, too.

“He’s looking out for the security of his country,” Chafee said of Putin. “And he felt threatened. And I say that’s understandable.”

Chafee has experience in Ukraine. After losing his re-election bid to the U.S. Senate in 2006, he served for about four years on the board of a Ukrainian economic think tank, making 10 or 12 trips there and traveling from the country’s Russian-speaking eastern stretches to its Ukrainian-speaking west.

Through his paid work on the Foundation for Effective Governance, he had the impression that Ukraine was like many post-Soviet countries: economically struggling, caught in a tug of war between Russia and the West. He came to believe, and still believes, that NATO should be rolled back and the European Union expanded, to include not just Ukraine but Russia, too. The foundation, whose board also included a former Canadian prime minister and journalists, hosted a forum in 2010 on Ukraine’s economic outlook, and its now-defunct website posted data about different regions of the country.

The group was founded by Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, who is said to be Ukraine’s richest man. Other things are sometimes said of Akhmetov, too, but if you repeat them, you might hear from his Washington lawyer, who says that any connection between Akhmetov and organized crime is absolutely false and disproven and that Akhmetov has never even been so much as charged with a crime. The issue came up in Chafee’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign; Politifact found “no convincing evidence” of a link to crime of any sort.

Akhmetov remains an important figure in Ukraine. He was in the news when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a November 2021 news conference that there was a danger of a Russian-backed coup. Zelensky said Akhmetov wasn’t planning a coup, and his voice wasn’t on any recordings the Ukrainians had intercepted, but people were discussing his participation in an effort to “drag Akhmetov into the war.” The Financial Times described the situation as a “domestic stand-off” between Zelensky and Akhmetov. Akhmetov reportedly called any allegation of involvement in a plot an “outrageous lie,” saying he would defend “a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech.”

Chafee said he hasn’t kept in touch with people in Ukraine, and only met Akhmetov twice. He resigned from the foundation in 2010, the year he won his term as Rhode Island governor. He served first as an independent, then as a Democrat. He is now a registered Libertarian, but even after all those changes, he still sounds like the same Lincoln Chafee.

“I know I’m out of the mainstream,” Chafee said, “but it doesn’t mean I’m wrong.”

The mainstream nowadays could be seen at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, where members of Congress waved Ukrainian flags and the president said Putin’s attack was premeditated and unprovoked. To Chafee, the speech and the flag-waving felt like the George W. Bush days: You’re either with us or against us.

But while calling himself a pacifist, he generally reserved his condemnation for American warmongering. When asked about civilian casualties caused by Russian bombardment, he said he took the reports seriously, but with a grain of salt.

“I don’t believe anything that’s pumped out on mass media,” he said. “Mass media is just as responsible for getting us into Iraq.”

There were opportunities to avoid this war, Chafee said. One key moment was back in 2007. In a security conference speech in Munich, just a few years after the American invasion of Iraq, Putin criticized the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, calling NATO’s expansion a “serious provocation” that reduced the level of mutual trust. The all-powerful and unaccountable United States, Putin said, “has overstepped its national borders in every way.”

NATO still has not granted Ukraine’s membership in the 30-member alliance, which would obligate other members, including the U.S., to defend it against attacks. But other Russian neighbors, formerly under the Soviet sphere of influence, have joined, and Ukraine has signaled its ambitions to do so. Chafee pointed out that previous U.S. foreign policy figures, including George Kennan, thought NATO expansion would be an error. To Chafee, there was no reason for NATO once the Warsaw Pact was a thing of the past.

Putin himself has also pointed the finger at NATO, and portrayed the “special military operation” beginning last month as an effort to “denazify” Ukraine. One U.S. defense official reportedly said the real goal of the war was to “decapitate” its democratic neighbor led not by Nazis, but a Jewish president. Russia in 2014 annexed Crimea, and Ukraine has been involved ever since in battles with Russian-backed separatists in the east.

Chafee briefly sought the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president in 2020. He had also ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016 — casting himself as an anti-war candidate who opposed the invasion of Iraq back when Hillary Rodham Clinton supported it. He flirted with a run in 2018 for U.S. Senate as a Democrat against incumbent Sheldon Whitehouse. Because of that latter run, amid the backdrop of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Chafee’s views on Russia, and his appearances on the Russian state media outlet RT, came under more scrutiny. When a story appeared in The Providence Journal in 2018, Chafee said the story took him out of context. He went on the radio to joke: “I’m not a Russian spy.”

And what if people said he sounded pro-Russia now? Chafee again pointed back to what Putin said in 2007.

“You wouldn’t ask that if you took the 35 minutes to watch that (Putin) speech,” Chafee said. “You’d say, OK, I get it now. This was 100 percent avoidable.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.