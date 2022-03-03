Man dies from injuries in Downtown Crossing stabbing, Boston police say

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed last month in Downtown Crossing died this week from his injuries, and a man is facing charges in connection with his death, Boston police announced Thursday.
The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed on Feb. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., in the area of 426 Washington St., police said in a statement.
He was treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital, where he died March 1, police said.
At the time of the alleged stabbing, MBTA police arrested Anthony Nguyen, 47, of Boston.He was charged with alleged assault with Intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said.
The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives, (617) 343-4470.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.