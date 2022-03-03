Man dies from injuries in Downtown Crossing stabbing, Boston police say

A 29-year-old man who was stabbed last month in Downtown Crossing died this week from his injuries, and a man is facing charges in connection with his death, Boston police announced Thursday.

The victim, who was not identified, was stabbed on Feb. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., in the area of 426 Washington St., police said in a statement.

He was treated for life-threatening injuries at a hospital, where he died March 1, police said.