Marsh photos, a revolutionary panel, and a book tournament

The Dedham Historical Society and Museum is presenting a panel on March 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. called “Boston’s Revolutionary Martyrs” as a part of the Revolution 250 Speaker Series. The event will explore the Boston Massacre and the individuals who were involved with it. Panelists include Katie Turner Getty, J. L. Bell, and Christian Di Spigna. Some historic materials will also be on display, and a fifer and drummer outside the museum’s entrance will welcome guests for the program at 612 High St. For more information and where to buy tickets, which cost $15, visit dedhamhistorical.org .

The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester will hold a new exhibit titled “Window on the Marsh” from March 19 through Sept. 27. The exhibit will include paintings and photos inspired by a network of salt marsh, barrier beaches, and tidal rivers on the North Shore called the Great Marsh. It features two works by painters Martin Johnson Heade and Fitz Henry Lane, and is accompanied by four photographs by Martha Hale Harvey. The museum will host a special event, “The Cultural and Environmental Significance of the Great Marsh,” on March 19 at 1 p.m. with a panel of speakers. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St., and proof of vaccination and I.D. will be required. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org .

Advertisement

The Goodnow Library in Sudbury is hosting a a book tournament in which kids can vote for their favorite magical books. The Children’s Department has selected 16 books and five series. The tournament features four rounds. Voting started March 1, and each round will last one week. Some of the books include “Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief,” by Rick Riordan, and “A Wrinkle in Time,” by Madeleine L’Engle. The final winner will be announced March 29. For more information, visit goodnowlibrary.org.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem presents a new exhibition titled “Down to the Bone” by Stephen Gorman, a nature photographer, and Edward Koren, an artist for The New Yorker. Their work is part of PEM’s Climate and Environment Initiative and will be on view March 12 through Feb. 26, 2023. Gorman’s photographs of the climate crisis and Koren’s skeletal cartoons will be displayed with videos of the artists discussing their work and creative processes. A conversation with the artists will be held March 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. at 161 Essex St. For more information, visit www.pem.org.

Advertisement

The Duxbury Free Library will host coach and author Matthew Raidbard in a talk titled “How To Enhance Your Leadership Practice and Unlock Your Coaching Potential” on March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Merry Room at 77 Alden St. The talk will be based on his book “Lead like a Pro,” which will be available for sale after the program. During the presentation, Raidbard will detail different leadership styles and how to practice the leadership behaviors. An open discussion session will follow the talk. For more information and to register, visit duxburyfreelibrary.org.

The Friendly Toast has opened a new location in Chestnut Hill at The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located at 199 Boylston St. The new restaurant is the fifth franchise to open in Massachusetts, and the eighth in New England. The Chestnut Hill Friendly Toast is a 4,000 square feet restaurant, and is an all-day brunch and bar spot that can accommodate 185 guests in the dining and bar areas as well as 40 guests on the patio. For more information, visit thefriendlytoast.com.

Advertisement

The Saint Rock Haiti Foundation of Milton will hold its 20th Anniversary gala on April 21, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. The evening will be a cocktail style format with a video program and silent auction, and will be held at Granite Links in Quincy. SRHF works to provide health care, educational opportunities, and social services to the Saint Rock community of Haiti and surrounding areas. At their Centre de Santé, 60,000 patients are provided with access to health care. Register or donate to the event online at saintrock.org.

The Burlington Public Library is hosting a virtual series of events on different aspects of personal finance for young adults. Workshops will be led by Jennifer Bethel and Matt Trogdon through the Babson Financial Literacy Project, a non-profit program designed to help young adults gain financial literacy. Events featured include “Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life” on March 16 and “Protecting You and Your Assets” on April 20. For more information and to register for the workshops, visit the programs calendar at burlington.assabetinteractive.com.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.