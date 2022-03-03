Mass. reports 2,395 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 689 among staff

The decrease in total cases for the seventh straight week comes as most schools in the state have lifted their mask mandates and changed their testing methods.

The 3,084 total cases were 837 fewer, or about 21 percent fewer, than those from the previous reporting period , according to data published by the state. There was a slight increase in cases among staff: 19 more cases than in the previous reporting period.

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 2,395 new cases among students and 689 among staff for the two-week period that ended Wednesday following many schools’ return from February break.

There are about 920,000 students and 140,000 staff members learning and working in-person in schools across the state, and about 0.26 percent of students and 0.49 percent of staff members reported positive COVID cases to their districts from Feb. 17 to March 2.

Massachusetts requires districts to report positive cases among students and staff whether or not they had been in a school building since their last positive test, and state reports on COVID data in schools also do not distinguish this.

Last year, about 1,000 schools participated in COVID testing programs while remote learning was still counted as regular school time, compared to more than 2,200 that have signed up to participate this academic year. Unlike in past reports, the state data did not note the number of schools reporting testing data for the two-week period that ended Sunday.

From the pooled test program, 2,610 pools were processed — 42,265 pools fewer than the previous reporting period — with a pool positivity rate of 1.57 percent from the two-week period that ended Sunday.

Many schools have phased out the test-and-stay program and instead are offering weekly rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to staffers and students as a part of a new state initiative. Tests for the new program began arriving at schools at the end of January. Families are supposed to report positive cases based on those tests to school districts, which in turn will report them to the state.

Among schools still participating in test-and-stay, 285 tests were conducted, 5,832 fewer than last reporting period, and all the tests came back negative during the two-week period that ended Sunday.

Boston, Springfield, and Worcester reported the highest number of COVID cases in the state for the two-week period ending Wednesday, with 130 students and 37 staff testing positive at Boston Public Schools; 46 students and 35 staff testing positive at Springfield Public Schools; and 41 students and 13 staff testing positive at Worcester Public Schools.

The number of cases reported at school does not necessarily indicate in-school transmission or COVID clusters, which are two or more cases attributed to the same exposure, according to the state Department of Public Health. In all public and private K through 12 grade schools in Massachusetts, there were 20 clusters from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26.

The state tracks the number and rate of COVID cases among different age groups, including among the school-aged population. During the two-week period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26, the state reported 939 cases among children from birth to age 4, 839 cases among kids ages 5 to 9, 660 cases among kids ages 10 to 14, and 2,578 cases among teenagers ages 15 to 19.

Among people under age 20, and among all age groups, kids ages 15 to 19 had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection for the two-week period: 558.1 people per 100,000.

Though severe COVID infections among children are relatively uncommon according experts, many children remain unvaccinated and some children have been hospitalized and died from COVID in Massachusetts since the pandemic began. From Feb. 13 to Feb. 26, 38 people under age 20 in Massachusetts were hospitalized, and no one in that age group died.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.