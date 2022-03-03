Moose shot to death in wild encounter with teenager and dad in Maine

According to the statement, local resident Jonathan Hayes, age 36, and his son Caleb Hayes, 16, had been running their sled dog team out on trails and returned home to their kennel around 8:15 p.m.

The Maine Warden Service released details of the fraught encounter between moose, man, and canines in a statement.

A moose was killed Tuesday night after viciously attacking dogs at a kennel in St. David, Maine, prompting a father and his teenage son to fatally shoot the animal in a harrowing ordeal that lasted more than a half hour, authorities said.

Caleb Hayes at the time was on the sled with the dogs, officials said, while Jonathan Hayes led the way on a snowmobile. As they made their way down a trail into the outdoor kennel area, father and son spotted moose tracks in the ground, according to the Warden Service.

The statement said the pair followed the tracks, and Jonathan Hayes eventually told his son to stay back so he could check the kennel on his snowmobile first, to avoid adding more dogs to a possibly tense situation.

Once Jonathan Hayes arrived at the kennels, he saw the moose unleashing mayhem, according to the statement.

The Warden Service said the elder Hayes saw “the moose kicking dogs and saw a dog box that had been damaged and dragged. Caleb and the eager dog sled team came into the yard after trying to keep them away. Once in the kennel area, Caleb stopped the team by holding down the brake with all of his weight approximately three car lengths from the Moose.”

According to authorities, the moose charged at the team and started kicking at the dogs, so Jonathan Hayes instructed his son to go get “a gun from the neighbors so they could dispatch the moose.”

Jonathan Hayes told authorities that after about 30 minutes his son returned to the scene with a 30-06 caliber rifle.

At that point, officials said, the moose was shot. Twice.

“Caleb first shot the moose, and it went down, then Jonathan retrieved the rifle and shot the moose again,” the statement said. “They then placed the sled dog team back at their respective dog boxes and called the Maine Warden Service.”

The agency said Game Warden James Gushee responded to the scene and “dispatched” the bullet-scarred moose. None of the dogs were injured during the melee, officials said, but the kennel did sustain some damage.

“Moose in winter spend the majority of their time feeding, ruminating, bedded,” said Lee Kantar, a moose biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, in the statement. “As we get into late winter, early spring moose home ranges shrink and moose spend more time ruminating/bedded in softwood cover.”

Kantar said deep snow can often bring out the roaming inclinations of the massive creatures.

“When snow is deep and depending on snow conditions (crust, soft, unconsolidated), moose will often use logging roads, snowmobile trails, etc. for accessing areas,” Kantar said. “People using the woods in winter need to be respectful and mindful of moose, and when on the trail or road when encountering moose, people need to stop and give the moose time to react and get off the trail and out of the way.”

Material from the Bangor Daily News was used in this report.

