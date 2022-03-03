Newbury woman, who allegedly had 21 guns in home, ordered to get mental competency evaluation

“She does present today in my opinion with a lack of a rational understanding and appreciation of the charges and allegations against her, their severity and the potential associated penalties,” Nelligan, a psychiatrist, told Judge Peter F. Doyle via Zoom.

Patricia Ross Webster was examined by court clinician Dr. Kellie Nelligan, who concluded she is currently unable to understand what is happening in the criminal justice system.

A Newbury woman, who allegedly had 21 illegal firearms in her home when a regional SWAT team arrested her Wednesday, was ordered to undergo a 20-day mental competency evaluation in Newburyport District Court on Thursday.

Nelligan recommended that Webster undergo a 20-day competency evaluation at the Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller Mental Health Center in Boston. The judge agreed, and ordered Webster to return to court on March 23.

Following her arrest in her Newbury home Wednesday, Webster was sent to a local hospital for an emergency competency evaluation. Nelligan said staffers diagnosed Webster as someone with a bipolar disorder.

Webster currently faces 21 counts of possession of a firearm without an firearm identification card, four counts of possession of ammunition without an FID card, one count of improper storage of firearm, and one count of threatening to commit a crime, according to court records.

The regional SWAT team responded to Webster’s home at 142 Hay St. in Newbury on Wednesday after she called the regional communication center 11 times during which she made “derogatory statements towards police” and indicated she was loading several guns, Newbury police said in a statement Wednesday.

Newbury Police Chief John R. Lucey Jr. told reporters Wednesday that Webster was known to police before Wednesday’s incident.

“This has been something that’s been going on for a long time but it has escalated to a point this morning to ‘OK, we need to do something because firearms have been introduced,’” Lucey told reporters, according to footage from WHDH-TV.

No injuries were reported.

“This was a perfect, perfect outcome,” Lucey said. “Nobody got hurt, the person is getting the help that she needs, and everybody went home.”

