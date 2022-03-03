Part of Newport’s Cliff Walk just fell into the ocean

No injuries were reported, but an approximately 20-foot piece of the Cliff Walk experienced a “significant landslide and partial collapse in the vicinity between 40 Steps and Webster Avenue,” according to the city.

NEWPORT, R.I. — A chunk of Newport’s beloved Cliff Walk collapsed on Thursday, breaking into the ocean.

Because of the damage, which tore up a section of the paved path where pedestrians typically walk, the Cliff Walk will be closed from Narragansett to Webster Avenue “for the foreseeable future.”

Public safety and public services crews were on the scene Thursday afternoon to assess the damage, according to a social media post from the city.

Advertisement

“It’s bad,” William Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, told the Newport Daily News. “This is crazy. It’s a complete failure of... I can’t even fill in that blank right now. You can’t believe the piles of debris right now.”

Riccio told the Newport Daily News that a concrete wall next to a private residence could also be impacted by the collapse.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re in the process of bringing barriers down here and filling them with water,” he told the newspaper. “Because word is going to get out and people are going to want to get down here and see it.”

The Cliff Walk is one of the seaside’s city’s biggest tourism attractions. It stretches 3.5 miles along the eastern short of Newport. It’s a public access walk over private property with views of the ocean and Gilded Age mansions.

According to the Cliff Walk’s website, it became a National Recreational Trail in a National Historic District in 1975.

“About two-thirds of the walk is in easy walking condition,” said the walk’s official website. “Parts of the southern half of the walk are a rough trail over the natural and rugged New England rocky shoreline.”

Advertisement

Some areas of the walk have a 70-foot drop into the ocean during high tide.

The Newport Cliff Walk Commission meets each month, and regularly posts “filling cracks” in parts of the walk as an ongoing maintenance and tasks.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.