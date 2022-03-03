Part of Orange Line briefly shut down by electrical problem

Orange Line service was briefly suspended between Back Bay and North Station on Thursday afternoon because of a power problem, MBTA officials said.
The T, in a Twitter post just before 4 p.m., urged commuters to use the Green Line and said shuttle buses would replace trains between Back Bay and Jackson Square.
Full service on the Orange Line had resumed by about 4:45 p.m., after the MBTA Power Department repaired a feeder cable, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. The electrical issue was caused by a small fire on a heater for the train system’s third rail, which was “quickly extinguished by an MBTA employee,” Pesaturo said
