Part of Orange Line briefly shut down by electrical problem

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated March 3, 2022, 52 minutes ago
The MBTA Orange Line.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Orange Line service was briefly suspended between Back Bay and North Station on Thursday afternoon because of a power problem, MBTA officials said.

The T, in a Twitter post just before 4 p.m., urged commuters to use the Green Line and said shuttle buses would replace trains between Back Bay and Jackson Square.

Full service on the Orange Line had resumed by about 4:45 p.m., after the MBTA Power Department repaired a feeder cable, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. The electrical issue was caused by a small fire on a heater for the train system’s third rail, which was “quickly extinguished by an MBTA employee,” Pesaturo said

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

