Rhode Island’s Inaugural Craft Beer Week is March 5-13. Here’s what You need to Know

A full eight days of revelry, this is not your run-of-the-mill beer festival. The events are produced by the breweries themselves, and held at breweries, bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout the state.

The Rhode Island Brewers Guild is hosting its first ever Rhode Island Craft Beer Week March 5 to 13, and it’s jammed with events scattered all over the state.

Events run the gamut and include all things Ocean State: Rhode Island trivia, Del’s Lemonade, system wieners, a Saugy hot dog eating contest, live music, collaborations, tap-takeovers, special releases, barbecue, pizza, and prizes.

The week is a time “to celebrate where we are in the Rhode Island craft beer scene,” said Matthew Gray, a member of the Guild’s board of directors, head of its marketing committee, and owner of Ragged Island Brewing.

The smallest state has seen “tremendous growth” in craft breweries over the last decade: The Rhode Island Brewers Guild started in 2013 with five breweries—today there are 37 members.

“In 2014, the state changed their rules as far as what a brewery could do as far as selling directly to customers. That really opened the door for taprooms,” said Gray.

The scene as a whole is “incredible. There are so many great breweries now covering the state.”

And you can taste them all for the Guild’s “Rhode Map Challenge.” (You’ll need a designated driver for this one.)

Craft beer fans can download the RIBG Passport App to their smartphone, and “check in” to as many spots as possible over the course of the week.

The top five fans will win prizes including tickets to the Ocean State Beer Festival, Craft Brew Races Newport, or a Rhode Island Brewers Guild Puzzle.

“Obviously we’re doing this with the goal of people being smart and using designated drivers,” said Gray. “Rhode Island being the size we are, it makes us one of the only states where it’s possible to go and visit every brewery.”

If you’re looking for a few beer recommendations as you make the rounds, Grey said he recently enjoyed Cumberland-based Ravenous Brewing’s Coffee Milk Stout. “As a Rhode Islander, coffee milk was a big part of my life growing up,” says the Newport native.

“Another I’ve been enjoying is from Smug Brewing, Going Back to Cali,” he said. “It’s a West coast IPA, real traditional, classic IPA-style.”

You might hit up Bravo Brewing in Burrillville. It’s “a veteran-owned brewery that’s seen steady growth in a very small town. That’s exciting to see,” said Gray.

“Tilted Barn in Exeter gets a lot of love all around the beer scene. They started very small and they’re also Rhode Island’s first farm brewery,” said Gray.

“Grey Sail, they started prior to the taproom model and now has a very loyal following” in their taproom, he said.

Long Live Beerworks is breathing new life into an old building in Providence. Golden Age Collective / Jackie Young

The industry is also “bringing new life back to old buildings,” he said. For example, Long Live Beerworks “reclaimed a beautiful building in the south side of Providence. That’s happening all over the state, it’s pretty cool to watch.”

But each of the 37 Rhode Island breweries have their own story, Gray said.

“We have great stories across these small businesses — all of them survived through COVID,” he said. Alcohol “is fairly recession-proof, but even during the hard times, Rhode Islanders still came out and supported local. The breweries are grateful. And it’s another reason to celebrate.”

While his brewery, Ragged Island, won’t be hosting events (it’s in the process of moving to a historic Portsmouth farm) they will be part of a few tap-takeovers, including at Tremblay’s in Portsmouth March 9, to coincide with the Big East basketball tournament. “I’m a PC grad, and our team is very good this year,” Gray said with a laugh.

You can see the full list of happenings on the Guild’s web site, but a few highlights:

Rhody brew stalwarts Narragansett Beer kick things off March 5 with “Ultimate Rhode Island Day.” ‘Gansett will launch a new beer, sell tees, and host local faves like Del’s and New York system wieners pop-ups, according to the Guild’s site.

All week long Grey Sail Brewing hosts a tap-takeover, and Apponaug Brewing Company showcases “Beer From Friends” — craft beers from various Rhody breweries.

The mash-up we didn’t know we needed: Newport Craft Brewing Co. pairs brews or cocktails with Girl Scout Cookies on March 5 and 6. (What pairs with Thin Mints?)

Shaidzon Beer Co. collabs with Our Table Texas-style barbecue on March 5, while Smug Brewing features Matilda’s empanadas.

Six Pack Brewing features the Ish food truck — a Rhody-based food truck serving Polish and Irish fusion March 5.

The General’s Crossing Brewhouse serves up Broadway Dough Co pizza March 7.

It’s a “Saugy Showdown” at Linesider Brewing Company March 8: “Come watch your favorite brewers compete to eat the most Saugy dogs, while you enjoy RI Craft beer.”

Hive Beer takes over the taps at Arcadia Pizza in West Greenwich March 9.

Narragansett Brewery will release a new brew in honor of International Women’s Day. Meanwhile Linesider Brewing Company hosts a Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

March 10 is Trivia Night at Foolproof Brewing Company, and pasta-making night at General’s Crossing Brewhouse. Meanwhile, Smug Brewing hosts Burgundian Waffles food vendor.

On March 11, enjoy empanadas at the General’s Crossing Brewhouse with The Perfect Empanada. Grey Sail beer hosts a dinner at Coast Guard House. Taproot Brewing Co. hosts live music.

The Guild Brewing Co Pawtucket turns 5 on March 12, celebrating with live music and barbecue.

