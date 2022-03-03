Salisbury man held without bail for allegedly shooting, strangling neighbor’s dog

At the request of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office, Judge Allen G. Swan found that the 28-year-old Dow was a danger to society and ordered him held without bail for up to 120 days.

Jacob Dow appeared in Newburyport District Court where not guilty pleas were entered to a total of eight charges including multiple counts of animal cruelty and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and misleading investigators.

A Salisbury man who allegedly shot, strangled a neighbor’s Husky pet dog last month and then buried the animal in his backyard was ordered held without bail Thursday under the state’s dangerousness law.

During the arraignment, Essex Assistant District Attorney Meredith Underwood said the investigation by Salisbury police found evidence that Dow shot the dog, strangled the animal and then buried it in his backyard.

Jacob Dow was one of three people charged in connection with the death of Zoe, the neighbor’s dog.

Also charged was Donald Dow, 29, and George R. Dow, 77, of Seabrook N.H., prosecutors said.

Donald J. Dow pleaded not guilty to misleading police, illegal possession of a firearm and improper storage of a firearm. Bail was set at $1,500 cash, records show.

The elder Dow was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to misleading a police investigation.

According to authorities, the Dows raise ducks on their property. The dog that was killed along with another dog often escape from a neighbor’s home and attacked the ducks. Jacob Dow allegedly told police that he woke up to the noise of a duck being attacked, spotted the Husky, shot it with a .410 long gun loaded with birdshot and manually strangled the animal until it was unresponsive, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege all three lied to police by initially insisting they did not see the Husky and had nothing to do with the animal’s death.

According to court records, the judge reached his decision after reviewing photographs provided by Salisbury police, reviewing Dow’s criminal history and a detailed police report on the incident, which took place Feb 23. In court papers, prosecutors said Dow has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.

The dog’s owner attended the court hearing, WHDH-TV reported.











