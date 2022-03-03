Two men severely injured in explosion at Bradford, N.H., commercial building housing school buses

One caller reported a number of people were inside the building and possibly hurt, the statement said.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement that “numerous” 911 calls came in around 10:35 a.m. reporting a building explosion at Student Transportation of America, formerly known as Valley Transportation, located at 2345 Route 114.

Two men were critically injured in an explosion and five-alarm fire that tore through a commercial building housing school buses in Bradford, N.H. on Thursday, authorities said.

The first arriving crews saw heavy fire and smoke emanating from the building and then located two people trapped inside according to the statement. Crews worked to free the men, who both suffered “significant burns,” the statement said.

The men were taken first to Concord Hospital and then transferred via helicopter to Boston-area hospitals for treatment, officials said.

“Both are currently listed in critical condition,” the statement said. “The Bradford Fire/Rescue Department requested the assistance of fire agencies in multiple surrounding towns to combat the 5-alarm fire.”

The statement said crews dealt with several initial challenges, including the lack of a nearby water supply and staffing due to the intensity of the blaze.

“During the early investigation, witnesses have indicated both victims were performing maintenance on a propane-powered school bus prior to the explosion and fire,” the statement said. “It is not believed any other individuals were inside the building at the time. No further details are available at this time.”

Anyone with information on the fire should call the fire marshal’s office at 603-223-4289.

