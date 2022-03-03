From ‘Singing Babysitter’ to ‘American Idol’ contestant, Delaney Renee Wilson’s dreams are coming true

After a video of Wilson singing a classic Disney tune to a young girl she babysits became a sensation on TikTok last year — earning her the nickname the “Singing Babysitter” as it bounced across the Internet — the 19-year-old Berkley native is now competing for stardom on the world stage.

It sure doesn’t feel like it. Right now, everything seems more like a dream.

Delaney Renee Wilson’s latest Instagram post best describes her current status: “ Is this even real life? ”

On Sunday, Wilson was featured on the premiere of the new season of “American Idol,” where she wowed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie during an audition that — spoiler alert — helped her secure a spot in the next round on the show.

She’s now “going to Hollywood,” as Idol’s catchphrase goes.

“I’m so excited,” said Wilson, who goes by the stage name Delaney Renee. “I’m super determined and I can’t wait to keep pushing forward on this musical journey.”

In June, Wilson won international fame after her employer, Nicki Maher, a content creator and “mom-fluencer,” took a sneaky video of Wilson singing “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” to Maher’s daughter, Leila.

With Wilson’s permission, Maher shared the video with her more than 1 million TikTok followers, delivering a burst of joy to people fighting through the pandemic.

Maher said she knew Wilson could sing when she first hired her to watch Leila and help with her business. But when she actually heard her in person it left her stunned.

“It was lights-out good,” Maher said. “I said, ‘Girl, what are you doing? This is crazy. You need to be on social media more.’”

But Wilson had always been a bit hesitant about putting herself out there online.

“I had done videos here and there but I wasn’t super into it, because I would get in my head or be self conscious about my body or my voice,” she recalled.

But the covert video Maher took helped Wilson see herself through a new lens. When she gave her OK to share it online, the fanfare it received gave her the boost of confidence she needed to pursue her passion to the fullest — she was “ready to stand,” as Ariel sings.

“Watching her watch that video when I first recorded it, it was like something was different in her in that moment,” Maher said.

“It helped me realize social media is not going away, so why not use it in a positive way, and give people something they can smile about?” Wilson said. “I’m so grateful she pulled out her phone and recorded me that day.”

To date, the clip of Wilson singing as she sits at a table with Maher’s daughter, playing with dolls, has been viewed more than 16 million times.

In a caption on the video, Maher wrote that she was merely “trying to encourage [Wilson] to put her voice out there more.”

Fast-forward several months, and Wilson seized the chance to do just that.

Shortly after the video went viral, representatives from “American Idol” reached out to Maher and Wilson to see if Wilson would like to audition for the show’s new season. Wilson jumped at the chance and in November flew to Nashville with Maher for the taping. The audition aired on Sunday night.

During the episode, Wilson stood before the celebrity judges before performing her rendition of “Opportunity,” by Sia. Wilson said she was star-struck by the panel of performers — musical artists she has long-admired. It was “slightly intimidating,” she admitted, but also “really cool.”

“All three of them are some of my idols, but specifically Katy Perry,” said Wilson, a freshman at Berklee College of Music who has been singing since she was 6. “Growing up I always listened to her songs and sang her songs. I believe I sang ‘Roar’ in one of my very first talent shows. It was really beautiful to sing in front of one of my idols, with the intention to become an ‘Idol.’”

Wilson was accompanied by her boyfriend, Dalton Neilan, who played guitar alongside her at the taping. When she finished the song, the judges showered Wilson with praise and gave her a few pointers.

“What’s your hourly rate, and do you do 1-year-olds?,” asked Perry, jokingly trying to steal Wilson as her personal babysitter. “That was amazing.”

“You’ve got all the goods to do it,” Richie chimed in. “I’m so happy that you showed up here.”

Before all three judges advanced her to the next phase of the show, giving her the coveted “Golden Ticket,” Bryan quipped that the audition was a good way for Maher to “lose your babysitter.”

“That’s alright,” said Maher, who was cheering Wilson on from the side of the stage. “We’ll share her with the world.”

Wilson, whose father is a musician and inspired her love of music, couldn’t talk much about what’s in store on the show. But she and Maher have been sharing snippets of what it was like behind-the-scenes during the audition, and plan to reveal more as Wilson’s adventure unfolds.

Wilson said she never expected the series of events would coalesce to help her achieve something she’s fantasized about since childhood.

“I’m glad [’American Idol’] saw something in me and saw something in my story,” she said. “I can’t wait to continue in the competition and show people what I can do.”

You can watch Wilson’s audition below:





