Vocational high school in Wakefield dismissed early after Molotov cocktail scare

Students at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield were dismissed early Thursday morning after someone vandalized the property with a makeshift accelerant meant to resemble a Molotov cocktail, authorities said. No one was injured.
In a joint statement, Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory said school officials discovered something was amiss when employees and students were arriving for the school day.
That’s when officials discovered a broken window and damage to a school conference room, prompting them to call the police, according to the statement.
It said the initial investigation suggests a vandal broke the window, damaged the room and threw or broke a glass bottle filled with “an unknown substance made to resemble a Molotov cocktail.”
DiBarri, the statement said, decided to dismiss students early out of abundance of caution.
“Families were notified and the school’s transportation partner is working with Northeast Metro Tech to facilitate an orderly early dismissal, which occurred at approximately 11 a.m.,” the statement said.
Officials said school officials and cops are following “established policies and procedures” in place for responding to such incidents.
The statement didn’t elaborate on those policies.
