Vocational high school in Wakefield dismissed early after Molotov cocktail scare

Students at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield were dismissed early Thursday morning after someone vandalized the property with a makeshift accelerant meant to resemble a Molotov cocktail, authorities said. No one was injured.

In a joint statement, Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory said school officials discovered something was amiss when employees and students were arriving for the school day.

That’s when officials discovered a broken window and damage to a school conference room, prompting them to call the police, according to the statement.