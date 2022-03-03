Weston boy, 4, found asleep in cab in Dorchester after family was picked up at Logan Airport

State Police in a statement said the child’s parents called Weston police around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and informed them that their son had been left in “a minivan-style” taxi cab the family had taken home from Logan International Airport.

Officials said the driver, whose name they withheld, received a citation for failing to inspect his cab at the end of his shift.

A 4-year-old Weston boy was left asleep in the backseat of a taxi van parked in Dorchester on Wednesday night and was eventually reunited unharmed with his family in what State Police called a “great team effort” by multiple agencies to safely recover the child.

“The family had arrived at Logan on a United Airlines flight and upon being dropped off at home by the taxi, each parent thought the other had taken the four-year-old into the house (there were several other children in the family who were in the taxi and were brought into the house by the parents),” the statement said.

State Police said “immediate actions” were taken by troopers and MassPort personnel to locate the taxi and its driver.

“As the team effort progressed, MSP Sergeant David Walsh was able to determine that the taxi was owned by PAUL Taxi Inc., and Troopers then tracked down the driver and at approximately 7:45 p.m. determined he had parked the vehicle in a lot at 55 Temple St. in Dorchester,” the statement said.

Police responded to that address and found the child sleeping in a third-row back seat of the van, according to the statement.

“Boston EMS checked on the child who was thankfully found to be in no distress and unharmed,” the statement said. “Troopers transported the child to BPD District B-3, while another Trooper transported the child’s father to that police station, where the child was reunited with the dad.”

Investigators learned the driver stores his taxi in that lot, and that he’d gone home to his Lawrence residence, according to the statement. State Police said the driver returned to the taxi to be interviewed.

Based on interviews with the boy’s family and the driver, State Police said, investigators determined the child was accidentally left in the taxi and remained asleep the whole time. Investigators also determined the taxi driver failed to check his vehicle at the end of his shift as required, the statement said, so authorities gave wrote him a hackney violation.

“The recovery of the little boy was a great team effort by multiple agencies, Troopers, officers, and dispatchers and Massport personnel, and everyone involved felt a sense of overwhelming relief once the child was located and found to be safe,” the statement said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.