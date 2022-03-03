Biden administration requests $32.5 billion in Ukraine aid and coronavirus funds as spending talks continue

To aid Ukraine, the Biden administration is calling on lawmakers to approve $10 billion, hoping to address the emerging humanitarian crisis in the country in the face of a worsening Russian onslaught. The figure also includes assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, protect its electrical grid from disruption, and further assist other European allies, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the plans.

The official request arrives as Democrats and Republicans continue to tussle over a broader aid package that many lawmakers hope to append to a still-forming deal to fund the government. Absent imminent action, critical federal agencies and programs are set to run out of money after March 11, imperiling Washington’s ability to respond to both crises in full.

For the pandemic, meanwhile, the Biden administration is requesting about $22.5 billion from Congress to replenish key public health programs as a safeguard against future variants of the coronavirus, the people said. Top White House officials have maintained in recent days that they have enough funding to combat the waning Omicron surge. But they have stressed that significant pots of money have been spent or committed to specific purposes, warranting new investment in testing, therapeutics, and vaccines to protect against the possibility of a new wave.

The fate of the two spending requests rests in Congress, where lawmakers have raced in recent days to cobble together a widely sought — and repeatedly delayed — long-term deal to fund the government. Talks have progressed, but disagreements remain, including over the size and scope of the emergency aid that might be attached to the deal, known in congressional parlance as an omnibus.

On Tuesday, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, announced a ‘’snag’' in talks over Ukraine assistance, attacking Democrats for trying to source the money from sums they already planned to apportion for the Pentagon. A day later, dozens of Republicans questioned whether additional coronavirus aid is necessary, arguing that the Biden administration has not fully accounted for existing spending, including the $1.9 trillion package adopted last year.

But the Biden administration sought to assuage those concerns in the request it is transmitting to Congress. The Ukraine money would be new, emergency aid, not repurposed dollars meant for the Defense Department. And the funds set aside for the coronavirus reflect immediate needs, particularly because some existing programs to help uninsured Americans obtain tests and vaccinations are set to expire this spring, according to one of the people familiar with the administration’s thinking.

In both cases, though, senior administration officials said the nature of the crises could force them to seek additional funds in the weeks ahead.

‘’Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, I anticipate that additional needs may arise over time,’’ Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter to lawmakers obtained by The Washington Post. She added she ‘’anticipate[s] that additional funding will be needed to support the covid-19 response,’’ as well.

For now, the clock is ticking: Lawmakers have eight days to finalize the emergency spending measures and broker a broader government funding deal, though they can still buy themselves additional time with another stopgap. Top Democrats and Republicans have insisted they have made progress in recent weeks, with Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on his chamber’s appropriations panel, telling reporters Wednesday that negotiators ‘’haven’t sealed anything, but we’re moving positively.’’

Without such a deal, Young, the acting OMB director, warned of significant consequences. In her missive, she said a failure to act could ‘’constrain’' the Pentagon and its readiness while preventing a wide array of agencies from carrying out efforts to combat the coronavirus, including a new administration initiative to bolster the delivery of tests and antiviral drugs.

Initially, the Biden administration had asked lawmakers to provide roughly $6.4 billion in response to Ukraine, hoping to boost programs at the State Department and Pentagon in response to the geopolitical crisis. The money was meant to shore up the country at a time when the president had joined with the international community in levying historic sanctions against Russia and key Kremlin-aligned figures.

But Democrats and Republicans alike quickly called for additional spending, and the Biden administration soon found reason for it. The roughly $10 billion request transmitted to Congress would help train Ukraine’s military, boost its cybersecurity defenses, provide food and other humanitarian aid, and fortify its electricity supply.

It also calls for funding to enforce the president’s recent actions to punish Russia. That includes $59 million for a task force, announced during the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, that aims to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs who have avoided them. And it proposes $91 million for the Treasury Department, an allotment that would support the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, which can pursue offshore companies and trusts often hidden from government view.

The Biden administration’s request for aid to combat the coronavirus comes about a month after top officials told lawmakers they had exhausted nearly all the money set aside for the Department of Health and Human Services to respond to the pandemic.