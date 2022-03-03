NFL suspends ‘all aspects’ of its coronavirus protocols

The change for the NFL comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing recommendations for most of the country last week.

Under an agreement with the NFL Players Association, the league is halting all "mandatory surveillance testing" of players, coaches and team staffers for the virus and no longer will require individuals to wear masks within team facilities, according to the memo. The NFL left open the possibility of reinstating some aspects of the protocols in the future if conditions warrant that.

"Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and based upon the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately," the league wrote in its memo to teams, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The suspension of the protocols, which are developed jointly by the league and the players' union, also comes with covid-19 cases in sharp decline nationally and with the NFL in the early stages of its offseason. Teams do not begin their offseason workout programs for players until next month.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic," the NFL wrote in Thursday's memo. "Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community."

The league also wrote that teams "are required to remain in compliance with state and local law and are free to continue reasonable measures to protect their staff and players."

According to the memo, the NFL is lifting restrictions on access to teams' facilities and rescinding capacity limits within teams' weight rooms. The memo says that symptomatic individuals still should be tested and any positive test for the virus should result in a five-day isolation period.

The NFL and NFLPA gradually loosened their protocols late in the 2021 regular season and throughout the postseason as a wave of cases in December, attributed to the omicron variant, eventually receded.

The NFL has completed two full seasons amid the pandemic, with a number of games being postponed but none canceled entirely. There were three games postponed by two days each during the 2021 season, all during the omicron surge late in the regular season. The postseason proceeded unimpeded.

Under the most recent version of the protocols, players and staffers were being tested for the virus only when they had covid symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status. Any individual who tested positive for the virus was subject to a five-day isolation period.