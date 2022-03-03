Officer acquitted of endangering Breonna Taylor’s neighbors during raid

Hankison, a longtime detective for the police department in Louisville, Kentucky, estimated that he had taken part in nearly 1,000 raids in his police career but had never fired his gun while on duty until the March 2020 raid, during which another officer fatally shot Taylor.

Jurors acquitted the former officer, Brett Hankison, whose bullets did not strike anyone, on three counts of wanton endangerment after deliberating for about three hours Thursday.

The only officer to be charged for his actions during the fatal police raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment was found not guilty Thursday of endangering three of Taylor’s neighbors by firing bullets into their home during the botched operation.

Police had a warrant to raid the apartment in search of evidence that her former boyfriend had been selling drugs, but the warrant was based on shoddy surveillance, and officers believed Taylor would be alone at home. Instead, Taylor was asleep in bed with her current boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Officers banged on the door and told investigators that they identified themselves as police officers, although Walker said he and Taylor did not hear them say anything. When the officers burst into the apartment, Walker later said, he believed that they were intruders. He fired a shot from his handgun toward the doorway, striking an officer in the thigh.

Two police officers immediately returned fire, spraying the apartment with bullets, striking Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an emergency room technician. Her death was among several police killings that set off a wave of protests in 2020.

As the first two officers fired, Hankison ran away from the doorway to the side of the building and fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment through a window and sliding glass door. Three of the bullets traveled through Taylor’s apartment and into a neighboring unit where a pregnant woman, her boyfriend and her 5-year-old son had been sleeping.

The woman, Chelsey Napper, testified at trial that it felt as if bullets were “flying everywhere” as she frantically went to check on her son and cowered with him on the floor. The bullets struck Napper’s kitchen table, a wall and a glass patio door.

Hankison testified that when he heard the 22 bullets fired by his two fellow officers, he mistakenly thought that they were engaged in a gunfight with someone inside the apartment; he also wrongly interpreted the sound of the handgun fired by Walker as coming from a much more dangerous, semi-automatic rifle. He said he believed that someone was firing at the officers as they tried to help the officer who had been shot in the leg.

“I knew they were trying to get to him, and it appeared to me that they were being executed with this rifle,” Hankison said.

The police chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department fired Hankison three months after the raid, saying he had violated department policy by shooting “blindly” into the apartment through the window and door, which were covered by blinds. Hankison testified that he had fired in response to seeing muzzle flashes illuminate the window, not knowing that they were coming from the officers’ weapons.

The Kentucky attorney general’s office, which led the prosecution of Hankison, did not pursue charges against either of the officers whose bullets struck Taylor, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. Cosgrove, who the FBI said fired the fatal shot, was eventually fired from the department, as was a detective who prepared the search warrant. Mattingly, the officer whom Walker shot, retired last year.

In closing arguments Thursday, Hankison’s lawyer, Stew Mathews, sought to shift blame for what happened partly to Walker, who he said was the “common denominator” of the case because he had fired at the officers as they entered the apartment.

In response, Hankison “did what he thought he had to do in that instant,” the lawyer said. Mathews reiterated that Hankison did not know there was another apartment behind Taylor’s that his bullets might reach. He said jurors could not find Hankison guilty if he did not know about that risk.

The crime of “wanton endangerment,” a felony, required jurors to find that Hankison “wantonly” did something to create a substantial danger of death or serious injury to the neighbors and did so with “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

In prosecutors’ closing argument, Barbara Whaley, an assistant attorney general, focused on the fear that Napper felt with her family as they hid in their apartment. She said it would have been “obvious” to Hankison that there was an apartment behind Taylor’s because its front door was right next to hers.

And, referring to Taylor, Whaley said that Hankison’s “wanton conduct could have multiplied her death by three.”

“By grace, they’re still alive,” she said.