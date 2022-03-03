Russian strikes on Kharkiv civilians could amount to war crimes, Amnesty International says

“@amnesty‘s Crisis Evidence Lab documented 3 attacks, possible war crimes, killing at least 9 civilians, including children, in #Kharkiv , on 28 February,” the group tweeted.

The analysis included a 3D model of targeted areas in Kharkiv overlaid with images and video of the attack, which took place Monday. Amnesty International also said it collected witness statements.

The human rights group Amnesty International on Thursday released an analysis of recent Russian strikes in Kharkiv, alleging that Russia committed possible war crimes as peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials got underway.

Amnesty said verified video shows evidence of the use of cluster munitions, which are weapons that open mid-air and disperse smaller bombs that strike multiple targets at once, indiscriminately. A still image taken from video shows several explosions going off at once, an indication of their use.

Cluster munitions are particularly dangerous in residential areas as unexploded bombs can pose a danger long after the initial attack. According to the Associated Press, some formerly war-torn countries spend years trying to clear unexploded cluster bomblets.

Such weapons are banned in many countries, though not in Russia or Ukraine.

In one distressing video, bodies of people in civilian clothing were seen splayed on the street next to large bottles of water. Another video that Amnesty International said was taken in a residential area shows frightened people screaming and fleeing as loud blasts are heard in the background. Amnesty said the blast came from a Russian 300mm Smerch rocket.

Still another Smerch rocket attack hit a shopping center, Amnesty said.

Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the attacks on Kharkiv, calling Russia a “terrorist state” after its attack on civilians.

“No one will forgive. No one will forget,” he said in a video released Tuesday.

Warning: Some of the images in the thread may be disturbing.

