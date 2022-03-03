Sen. Lujan back at work a month after stroke

“To every one of you that sent me notes, sent videos, and all the prayers, it worked,” he said on the committee dais. “And it’s good to be back, I’ll tell you.”

Luján, 49, walked in and out of a Senate Commerce Committee meeting without assistance, where he was greeted with a bipartisan standing ovation.

WASHINGTON — Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico returned to work in the Senate Thursday morning, barely a month after suffering a major stroke that left him hospitalized for weeks and sent a chill through fellow Democrats clinging to a 50-50 majority.

Aside from a buzz cut, Luján looked and sounded much the same as before the stroke. In brief comments to reporters after the meeting, he thanked all those who treated him, attended to him in the hospital and sent him good wishes during his recovery. He said was “back to work” and expects to fully participate in Senate business going forward, including a Thursday afternoon floor vote.

Among those who greeted Luján after he arrived Thursday was Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona, a close friend of Luján’s dating back to their years together in the House. “It’s like a miracle, almost, right?” she said. “No one would have expected Ben Ray to survive and thrive and be back here so quickly. Couldn’t be prouder.”

Luján’s return comes as a personal relief to his colleagues, but also as a political relief to Democrats, who were faced with the prospect of a long-term absence when news broke of his Jan. 27 stroke. Neurological issues had sidelined two other senators in recent memory — Senators Tim Johnson, Democrat of South Dakota, in 2006 and Mark Kirk, Republican of Illinois, in 2012 — for year-long stretches.

Luján’s stroke occurred in the cerebellum, a section of the rear brain that controls balance and motor functions. Cerebellar strokes, according to neurologists, are typically easier to treat and have more manageable effects than strokes elsewhere in the brain. Luján’s office disclosed that he had undergone surgery to address swelling related to the stroke.

Several key partisan votes lie ahead on the Senate agenda, none more closely watched than the Supreme Court nomination of US Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Pelosi says Boebert should ‘just shut up’

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said Thursday that Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, and other Republicans who heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address Tuesday should “just shut up.”

During his address, Biden spoke about his late son, Beau Biden — an Iraq War veteran who died of brain cancer in 2015 — as he called on Congress to pass legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxins while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The toxins, he said, lead to cancers “that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

For years, Biden has said his son’s death might have been caused by exposure to toxins while he served in Iraq and Kosovo. Beau Biden was an officer in the Army National Guard.

Boebert interrupted him as he mentioned the flag-draped coffins, yelling from her seat: “You put them there. Thirteen of them!”

She appeared to be referencing the 13 US troops killed in a suicide attack last year during the final days of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Lawmakers around Boebert appeared annoyed and discomforted by her outburst. Democrats booed her, and one shouted, “Kick her out!”

Senator Lindsey O. Graham, Republican of South Carolina, was seen seeming to mouth, “Oh, shut up.”

On Thursday morning, when a reporter asked Pelosi what she made of Boebert’s outburst, she echoed Graham’s sentiment.

“Let me just say this, I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said: ‘Shut up,’ “ Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference. “That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.”

In response to Pelosi’s comments, Boebert tweeted a clip Thursday of the speaker tearing up a copy of then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech, an image that went viral and encapsulated a tumultuous year in the relationship between Pelosi and Trump.

“So Fancy Nancy is upset about me speaking out at the State of the Union,” Boebert tweeted. “What’s she so torn up about? I will not ‘shut up’ about Biden’s failure in Afghanistan and the 13 heroes we lost because of it.”

Arizona governor won’t run for Senate

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona reaffirmed his decision Thursday not to run for the Senate this year, dealing a blow to Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, while delighting former president Donald Trump, who for months had warned Ducey to stay out of the race.

Ducey, who is term-limited as governor, was one of the most sought-after Republicans that McConnell had been trying to recruit. In a letter to donors, Ducey seemed to allude to Trump’s hectoring, saying, “These days, if you’re going to run for public office, you have to really want the job.”

Angry that Ducey would not overturn Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 victory in the state, Trump has rampaged for more than a year, complaining about Ducey’s certification of the electoral results and threatening him about the Senate race.

“Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, “and my intention is to close my years of service to Arizona with a very productive final legislative session and to help elect Republican governors across the country in my role as chairman of the Republican Governors Association.”

Ducey’s decision was long expected. For months, he had told reporters pressing him and Republicans courting him that he had little appetite to challenge Senator Mark Kelly, a first-term Democrat.

