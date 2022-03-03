Vermont going mask-optional as of March 14

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is going mask-optional as of March 14, based on its low COVID-19 hospitalization rates and the majority of its population being vaccinated.

“The decision to wear a mask will be up to each person based on their own circumstances and health needs," Patsy Kelso, state epidemiologist, said at Gov. Phil Scott's weekly news conference on Thursday.

Kelso said the state will also simplify its isolation and quarantine guidance as of March 14. “If you test positive, you'll need to stay home and isolate for five days. If you're a close contact and not up to date on your vaccines, you do not need to quarantine, but should get tested."