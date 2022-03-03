The dangerous case of Vladimir Putin

Most people rely on friends, peers, family, and colleagues to help stabilize their self-worth when threatened. But when isolated and left to one’s own worst fears and time-nurtured grievances, our irrational and disproportionate impulses more easily erupt.

We all have our insecurities. Threats and insults make us flinch, at least internally, especially if they target a doubt about ourselves that we had hoped wouldn’t be exposed. Unless we have sufficient self-awareness and acceptance of our vulnerabilities, we are prone to defensive retaliation that provides us momentary satisfaction and transient protection from a truth we nonetheless can’t fully shake.

During the presidential administration of Donald Trump, we wrote frequently about his psychological fragility and how that led him to disparage women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and those from “shithole countries.” We addressed his insecurity and the urgent need for others close to him to contain his most violent impulses — for example, when he threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Now we watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin, another grandiose man with grievances, feelings of humiliation, and enormous power threatens to use nuclear force to impose his will. This has elicited concerns by Kremlin watchers that Putin is reacting “disproportionately . . . that his grasp on reality may be loosening”; that he is “unhinged”; acting like a “madman.” Recent reports indicate President Emmanuel Macron of France found him “rigid and paranoid,” “different, stiffer and more isolated,” and “much changed, no longer the man he’d met in December of 2019.” Experts fear that his brazenness and recklessness with regard to Ukraine may indicate a perilous alteration in Putin’s psychology, that seeing himself as a martyr could lead him to provoke NATO and catalyze a disastrously widened war.

Advertisement

Absent the vast data that were publicly available on Trump, we cannot claim to assess Putin’s psychological state with any confidence. But we cannot fail to note the marked similarities between the two, extending to their very language: Trump’s threatening North Korea with unprecedented “fire and fury” and Putin’s threat to those who might interfere with his invasion that “you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.”

Advertisement

And we can draw inferences from the curated glimpses of Putin made available to us by the Kremlin. We see him isolating himself, remote from his closest advisers, sitting at the end of oversized tables; publicly dressing down his chief of intelligence; rambling over an hour in a history-distorting and grievance-laden speech during which he appeared delusional.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) met with President Emmanuel Macron of France at the Kremlin on Feb. 7. Associated Press

Putin following Trump elicits an uncanny déjà vu and the inescapable recognition of the danger arising from the concentration of catastrophic power in the hands of one fragile human being.

The Trump presidency, marked by the combination of his thin skin and vengeful impulsivity, spawned the fear of a personality-driven and wholly unnecessary nuclear action.

America still needs to construct durable safeguards to prevent our revisiting that frightful scenario with another US president (who could well be a returning Trump.)

While we cannot legislate such a structure internationally, our best hope for the future is that the almost universal outrage and shunning triggered by Russia’s invasion of its sovereign neighbor will establish a precedent that will stay the hand of a future cornered nuclear-powered autocrat.

Advertisement

But in the present, what we know about human nature tells us that those who feel threatened, exposed, and reviled do not respond rationally.

The West and the Ukrainians themselves have succeeded in dramatically increasing the cost of Putin’s current path. Given what we have gleaned about his mental state, it may soon be wise to offer him an exit strategy that transcends a defeat and humiliation that he is unlikely ever to accept. “While it is deeply distasteful” to offer “incentives” for “Putin to end an illegal” war, as James M. Acton of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace wrote in the Washington Post, helping him to a way out or even finding a palatable incentive may be necessary to avoid a range of more appalling outcomes that he could feel compelled to pursue.

Dr. Leonard L. Glass is associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, senior attending psychiatrist at McLean Hospital, and past president of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. Edwin B. Fisher is a professor at Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and past president of the Society of Behavioral Medicine.