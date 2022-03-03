It’s about our place in nature, not our dominion over it

We can all profit from taking to heart Alex Beam’s satirical column “I’ll take pets over people any day” (Opinion, Feb. 21), which touches on a truth and wisdom about the natural world and our place in it.

He writes, “There is plenty of evidence that animals are just as worthy of rescue as human beings. The Old Testament God gave humans dominion over the earth and all its creatures, but this was one of several notorious wrong calls.”

Indeed, that piece of Scripture not only has led to the misery of countless animals over the millennia but also has ingrained in our thinking the false assumption that we can control nature. Not recognizing that we are part and parcel of the great fabric of life and that all of nature is interconnected explains why we are faced today with environmental degradation and our climate crisis.