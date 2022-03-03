Jaywalking is beside the point — make our roads safer

I appreciated your Feb. 21 editorial, “The $1 fine for jaywalking is high enough already.” It’s disturbing to hear that deaths from car crashes are up. Ideally, pedestrians should not jaywalk, but everyone’s safety should be a priority.
Recently, on Centre Street in West Roxbury, I witnessed a car making a U-turn across four lanes of traffic in the middle of a block. Another car was double parked in front of a popular restaurant while the driver ran in to pick up a takeout order. Both happened within two blocks of the police station.
The police can’t be expected to catch every infraction. A safer road infrastructure would have prevented those two infractions.
If some members of a community think moving traffic is the most important function of their commercial main street, automobiles will dominate. This model may move cars more quickly, but to the detriment of businesses, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Will the surge in road deaths during the pandemic be a wake-up call for communities to reconsider the design and safety of their roads? For the commercial health of our main streets and safety of residents, I hope so.
Doris Corbo
West Roxbury