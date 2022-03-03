Jaywalking is beside the point — make our roads safer

I appreciated your Feb. 21 editorial, “The $1 fine for jaywalking is high enough already.” It’s disturbing to hear that deaths from car crashes are up. Ideally, pedestrians should not jaywalk, but everyone’s safety should be a priority.

Recently, on Centre Street in West Roxbury, I witnessed a car making a U-turn across four lanes of traffic in the middle of a block. Another car was double parked in front of a popular restaurant while the driver ran in to pick up a takeout order. Both happened within two blocks of the police station.

The police can’t be expected to catch every infraction. A safer road infrastructure would have prevented those two infractions.