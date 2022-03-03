No hope, let alone joy, in Mudville as baseball lockout persists

Fans look to baseball for an escape from their woes, and now this?

Dear Major League Baseball,

What is wrong with you? On Tuesday, you announced you are delaying Opening Day (“In the loss column: No deal, first two series are canceled by MLB,” Sports, March 2). As families like ours save our hard-earned money to come watch you play, all our plans may be for naught because of your disagreements with the Players Association over more money than most people can imagine.