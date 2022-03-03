No hope, let alone joy, in Mudville as baseball lockout persists

Fans look to baseball for an escape from their woes, and now this?
Dear Major League Baseball,
What is wrong with you? On Tuesday, you announced you are delaying Opening Day (“In the loss column: No deal, first two series are canceled by MLB,” Sports, March 2). As families like ours save our hard-earned money to come watch you play, all our plans may be for naught because of your disagreements with the Players Association over more money than most people can imagine.
So many things in the world are a mess right now. Baseball is far from the most important issue. People are hurting, exhausted, and scared. We look to baseball outings for a brief escape.
Like many, we canceled plans to come to Fenway Park in 2020. We finally revisited those plans for 2022. Now, who knows if the games we bought tickets for will even be played?
Get it together, MLB. Stop adding selfish madness to a frustrated world. Play ball!
Falicia Harvey
Columbia, S.C.
A little color commentary here
Two bald men fighting to the death over a comb. That’s the baseball impasse in a nutshell.
Richard Allison
Maynard