Public health leaders: ‘We are concerned for our colleagues’ safety’

We thank the Globe for spotlighting the recent harassment of local public health officials (“Vitriol, abuse tear at health officials: Some quit over outbursts against mask policies,” Page A1, Feb. 21). Local health leaders have worked heroically, often with insufficient resources, to keep their communities safe throughout the pandemic. Intimidation and threats from a vocal minority in response to their efforts are unacceptable.

As leaders in the Coalition for Local Public Health, we are concerned for our colleagues’ safety and the impact on the future workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that local public health services, such as contact tracing and vaccination, save lives. Massachusetts is poised to make great strides in improving the local public health system to ensure greater equity and access to these life-saving services. To achieve this transformation, however, we need to maintain and grow our committed and expert workforce, not subject them to repeated bullying and harassment.