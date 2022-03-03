Public health leaders: ‘We are concerned for our colleagues’ safety’

We thank the Globe for spotlighting the recent harassment of local public health officials (“Vitriol, abuse tear at health officials: Some quit over outbursts against mask policies,” Page A1, Feb. 21). Local health leaders have worked heroically, often with insufficient resources, to keep their communities safe throughout the pandemic. Intimidation and threats from a vocal minority in response to their efforts are unacceptable.
As leaders in the Coalition for Local Public Health, we are concerned for our colleagues’ safety and the impact on the future workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that local public health services, such as contact tracing and vaccination, save lives. Massachusetts is poised to make great strides in improving the local public health system to ensure greater equity and access to these life-saving services. To achieve this transformation, however, we need to maintain and grow our committed and expert workforce, not subject them to repeated bullying and harassment.
Advertisement
State leaders must denounce the actions of those involved in this intimidation. We urge the residents of our state to recognize the value of public health in keeping all of us safe and healthy, and to demand an end to the bullying of local officials and volunteers.
Diane Chalifoux-Judge
President, Massachusetts Environmental Health Association
Dawn Sibor
Executive director, Massachusetts Health Officers Association
This letter was cosigned by the heads of the following organizations: the Massachusetts Association of Public Health Nurses, Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, Massachusetts Public Health Association, and Western Massachusetts Public Health Association.