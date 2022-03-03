19 business innovations with roots in Massachusetts

Then, Batchelder “had the brilliant idea that he would send a dispatch to his paper in Boston by telephone,” Bell recalled to the Globe 34 years later. “That, I think, more than anything else, woke up the press of the world to the advantage of the telephone.”

Only the most astute readers could have sensed the historic import of the story buried on page 5 on February 12, 1877. The previous day, reporter Henry Batchelder had been in Salem’s Lyceum Hall, witnessing Alexander Graham Bell use his new “wonderful instrument” — the telephone — to communicate with his associate Thomas A. Watson 18 miles away in Boston . Watson played “Yankee Doodle” and “Auld Lang Syne” and took questions from the Salem crowd.

Advertisement

2. The First Gas-Powered Car in the US

Springfield’s Charles Duryea got the idea for his 1893 spray carburetor from his wife’s atomizer. It wasn’t long before “gasoline and the automobile settled down to a long and happy married life.”

3. A Dentist and Golfer With a Creator’s Mind

It was 1899, and Franklin Park still required Black golfers like Dr. George F. Grant to wait behind white players for their chance at a round. Nonetheless, Grant, a dentist and Arlington resident, loved the game — and advanced it. On December 12, he filed the world’s first patent for the modern golf tee. Grant’s invention would bring a new level of exactness to a sport where precision is key. Bags of “little wooden pegs” filled the family home in Arlington Heights, the inventor’s daughter Frances recalled in a 1973 article, the first year that Grant’s name appeared in the Globe. By that time, golf had become rooted firmly in national culture and his tee had become ubiquitous. But Grant never cashed in on his invention, in part because he was busy working at the vanguard of another field. The second known Black graduate of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Grant was a renowned expert on cleft palates and the inventor of the artificial palate. He died in 1910, with the explosion of the sport he loved still just beyond the horizon. But a visit to Franklin Park today testifies to his once-overlooked legacy: One of the nation’s most diverse groups of golfers teeing up, round after round. ­

Advertisement

— Dasia Moore

4. The Paper Grocery Bag

In 1914, Margaret Knight’s short Globe obituary mentioned she’d invented the flat-bottomed paper bag, but not that she had to sue to stop a man from stealing her idea (he said a woman “could not possibly understand” the process), or that Knight was decorated by Queen Victoria after she won in court.

5. The Safety Razor

King Gillette conceived of a “thin, sharp blade to overcome the task of straight-edged shaving,” but needed help from MIT instructor William E. Nickerson to develop a handle. The product launched in 1903, the Globe said, and “only 51 sets were sold that year.”

6. The Electric Clock

Henry Ellis Warren earned the title “Father of Electric Time” for developing the first commercially successful electric clock. His company, founded in Ashland in 1912, also introduced the snooze alarm in 1956, “forever changing how Americans wake up.”

7. Frozen Food

Gloucester’s Clarence Birdseye invented the quick-freezing process for fish and other foods in the late 1920s, creating a new, enduring industry. The Globe was at a 1931 event in his honor, where local business leaders hailed him as a genius “whose contributions to mankind give promise of being the greatest in volume and value in a half-century of American history.”

Advertisement

8. The Polaroid

“I saw the ‘atom bomb’ of photography demonstrated at the Parker House last week by its inventor, Edwin H. Land of Boston. This revolutionary, spectacular, and amazing process (the Land Process) takes and makes a finished picture in one minute!” — “One Minute Picture is A-Bomb of Photography,” March 13, 1947

9. A Better Test for Syphilis

Dr. William A. Hinton was the first Black professor at Harvard Medical School and head of the state health lab, which was later renamed in his honor. He developed his test in 1927, when syphilis was on the rise in the United States. As writer Ami Albernaz put it in 2007, “The Hinton test was more accurate and less expensive than its predecessors, and it spared untold numbers from long, painful, and risky courses of treatment.”

10. The Liquid-Fueled Rocket

Dr. Robert H. Goddard launched his “moon rocket” from Auburn in 1929, terrifying his neighbors. It was OK, the Globe said the next day: “The residents of the town have nothing to fear from the giant rocket falling on them or on their homes.”

11. Tupperware

Chemist Earl Tupper, once employed at DuPont in Leominster, invented the airtight plastic bowls. Three decades later, in 1975, the Globe offered an update: “It has been estimated that a Tupperware party starts every 10 seconds somewhere in the world. Fervent partygoers poured $312 million in Tupperware coffers last year.”

12. The Microwave

In 1947, Raytheon released its microwave oven, Radarange, for commercial kitchens. But it wasn’t until 1966 that it began marketing a home model. “We expect that at first the market will be...where there are working wives and cooking is kept to a minimum,” a product manager told the Globe at the time.

Advertisement

13. Chemotherapy for Childhood Leukemia

“When Dr. [Sidney] Farber began his search for a cure for leukemia, children faced only weeks or months of life,” his 1973 obituary read. “When his work ended, children were being kept alive for years through chemotherapy and radiotherapy developed at his Jimmy Fund center.”

14. First Successful Organ Transplant

Dr. Joseph Murray and team performed the world’s first successful organ transplant just before Christmas 1954, at what is now Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “[D]octors think that the long effort to transplant an organ from one human to another may be nearing a solution,” the Globe wrote at the time. By Murray’s 2012 death, “More than 600,000 people worldwide [had] received the gift of life through transplantation.”

15. The Birth Control Pill

The 1967 obituary for Dr. Gregory G. Pincus was muted: “Dr. Pincus, research professor of biology at Boston University and research director of the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology, developed the first birth control pill with Dr. M.C. Chang and Dr. Celso Garcia . . . and [Harvard’s] Dr. John Rock.” Pincus died only seven years after the pill’s FDA approval; it was already changing the world.

16. The First E-Mail

BBN engineer Ray Tomlinson would send the first e-mail in 1972. “[B]ut first he had to figure out a way to separate, in the e-mail address, the name of the user from the machine the person was using,” the Globe said. Then he saw it on his keyboard: the @ sign.

Advertisement

17. A Drug to Slow MS

“Biogen has spent the past five years developing the drug as a treatment for multiple sclerosis,” the Globe reported in 1995. It was approved, and the company joined Genzyme Corp. and Genetics Institute Inc. in making sure the biotech industry was here to stay.

The first time the Globe covered TheFacebook, as it was still known in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg was a Harvard sophomore being sued by fellow students for allegedly edging them out. “The kids down the hall are using it, and you’re thinking, That’s supposed to be us,” Tyler Winklevoss told Marcella Bombardieri. “We’re not there because one greedy kid cut us out.”

19. A Coronavirus Vaccine

Hamilton Bennett and her colleagues at Moderna in Cambridge received the novel coronavirus’s gene sequence on a Friday. By Monday, after an intense weekend of around-the-clock work, they were already headed toward a vaccine. Within a matter of weeks, the company became the first drug maker to deliver a COVID vaccine for clinical trials.

On the Topic of Business: A Few Words About Monopoly From A 1972 Globe Story

When Monopoly first appeared on the market in 1935, George Parker, head of Salem-based Parker Brothers Co., which produces the game (invented by Charles Darrow in Pennsylvania), thought it was a fluke.

After the Christmas buying rush, Parker sent a memo to his staff, ordering, “Cease all production on the game of Monopoly; it’s just a flash in the pan.”

“The week after that memo was issued, we were flooded with orders for the game,” Parker’s nephew, Edward, who now heads the firm, remembers. “We’d get to the office and find truck drivers camped on the doorstep, saying, ‘We’re not leaving here until you fill that truck with games of Monopoly.’”

Monopoly is the largest selling board game in the world, and it is played in 14 languages in about 25 different countries, on every continent. And since the game’s debut, close to 70 million have been sold. That is enough for every man, woman, and child in Boston to have 114 Monopoly games of his own.

— Condensed from “Salem firm has a monopoly on hot number from the ‘30s” by Lucinda Smith, June 14, 1972







