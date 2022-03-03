Advice from the 1930s on problems with a mother-in-law, plus bad table manners

My husband is ideal, everything that is kind and generous and fine, and we get along beautifully together until his mother pays us a visit — then trouble begins. She doesn’t like the way I cook, or my clothes, or my friends, or the way I raise my child, and she wants to make me all over again to suit her taste. [N]ow she has lost her money and wants to come and live with us, and I feel as if I would go mad if I had to spend the balance of my life with her. I work outside the home and would gladly contribute my wages to pay her board somewhere else, but I feel that I can’t live with her. My husband considers this very unreasonable. What do you say?

Dorothy Dix was Elizabeth M. Gilmer, whose syndicated column was read by some 60 million people daily. The Globe became her exclusive publisher for New England in 1917, and her byline appeared for decades. This column has been condensed from two original columns.

Advertisement

A Daughter-In-Law / August 4, 1932

I think that your plan of providing your mother-in-law with a comfortable boarding place is the only sensible solution of your problem, and that if your husband is wise he will agree to it. Otherwise it will mean that he will be torn in two between the two women he loves best, and that is the most agonizing fate that can befall any man.

There isn’t any use in telling you to bear patiently with your mother-in-law’s continual fault-finding because it isn’t in human nature to stand it. Nor is there any reason why you should be unnecessarily martyred. Nor is there any use in telling your mother-in-law that as long as she is a guest in your house she should hold her tongue and not interfere with your personal affairs. No woman can run a house for 30 or 40 years without getting bossy and thinking that her ways are the only ways. Young people sometimes reform. Old people never.

Advertisement

Our children resent their father’s careless manners, his neglect of his person, and his ignoring of all table etiquette. He is very much hurt and thinks that they have ceased to love him, which I know isn’t true. Is there anything I can do to help the situation?

Worried Mother / April 2, 1931

Middle age is no alibi for a man getting sloppy and slovenly about his person. On the contrary, because a man is no longer young and slim is the very reason that he should be more careful of his clothes and his grooming. And certainly there is never any excuse for a man to ignore the niceties of table etiquette and feed like a pig at a trough. That is disgusting and repulsive and destroys the appetite of those who are unfortunate enough to have to hear him eat three times a day. Consideration for the feelings of others should make us dine instead of feed.

Of course, it is part of a wife’s duty to keep her husband from slumping and relapsing into savagery, but this is not always easy to do. But children have no such inhibition. Father can’t divorce them, and so they become most proficient and persistent little critics.

Advertisement

So it seems to me that it is worthwhile for parents to make some sacrifices to win the admiration of their children and live up to their children’s ideal.



