Before Love Letters, there was ‘Aunt Ella.’ Here’s what she had to say in 1903.

Q. Will you be kind enough to tell me what is your opinion of a gentleman who is engaged to be married, yet corresponds with other ladies? Do you think it is proper? Do you think it would be proper for him to correspond with them after he is married?”

The Aunt Ella column began in the 1890s; in 1904, she published readers’ “Love Letters of Today,” a multi-month series. This column has been adapted and condensed from the original of July 14, 1903.

–N.

A. This question was asked some time ago in the Sunday Globe. An answer to it was sent in by one of my well-known correspondents [see A Reader Responds below]. The answer is so explicit that I feel at liberty to print it here, reserving, however, the right to take exceptions to it.

[T]his is an imperfect world, and the dwellers in it have many imperfections. It is those imperfections which assert themselves when a married man follows a line of conduct which gives rise to a question like that asked by our correspondent, N. I must add that observation and experience have taught me that such correspondence is productive of trouble rather than of happiness.

If a woman’s husband is so uninteresting that she must correspond with other gentlemen, why did she marry him? If a man’s wife is so uninteresting that he must correspond with other women, why did he select her as a partner for life? It is a mistake to suppose that all jealousy is unreasonable. The loving person who is not jealous when he or she ought to be is either a stick to be ignored in this commonplace world, or a rocket to dazzle in a philosopher’s heaven.

– Aunt Ella

A Reader Responds

You want to know if it is proper for a gentleman who is engaged to be married to correspond with ladies other than the one to whom he is engaged to be married. Now, honey, it all depends on the correspondence. It is just as proper for an engaged man or woman to have social and friendly correspondents as it is for them to have friends with whom they converse, provided the correspondence is conducted in a proper manner.

Each one should be perfectly willing to show the other the letters written and received, but neither should claim the right to see such letters. If either one suspects that the other is engaged in improper correspondence, the best thing to do is to terminate the engagement, since no one should marry a person that he or she cannot trust implicitly.

Jealousy is the root of many evils, the quarrels and the bickerings of married life. There is no greater Hades on earth than a jealous marriage.



