Ellen Goodman on when women took over the Globe’s front page, and the newsroom

The Sunday package began with a brief intro about women breaking out of traditional roles. My story began with a report about the far, far left wing of the movement, about “Cell 16,” a women’s liberation front that had met at the Charles Street AME Church to teach karate and radicalism.

They were almost as shocked by that headline as the writer of the lead story that brought the Women’s Liberation Front into their homes. I was that writer and Ian Menzies was the Sunday editor who had either the foresight or the nerve — or both — to put the women’s movement on page one.

It was Sunday, August 10, 1969, when Globe readers woke up to find a headline with one single word blazoned across their newspapers: WOMEN.

No men were allowed in the meeting, but this reporter had snuck in to begin writing about the rebellion of women against sexism, the other F word, in Boston. The only other page one story on the women’s movement was . . . wait for it . . . about fashion!

“WOMEN” could’ve ended Menzies’ career because, let us remember, that Sunday was also the morning after actress Sharon Tate was murdered, and that story was printed below the fold.

But it was, in another way, typically gutsy of the Globe to get ahead of this vast social change in the coverage, if not in the company. At the time, only a handful of women worked in the newsroom, most of us relegated to the women’s pages, which were in turn relegated to covering fashion, food, and furnishings.

What happened quickly was that women were needed to cover this movement in politics and in personal life. What happened was that the Globe women, in turn, began meeting in reporter Otile McManus’ Charlestown apartment, where we produced a manifesto on old-fashioned poster board, labeled: Sexism in the Boston Globe, Morning, Evening and Sunday.

We chronicled not only the language — did we actually identify Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir as a grandmother — but the staff. Where were the female editors? Where were the female columnists?

How lucky we were that Globe editor Tom Winship joined our team. After a raucous sit-in at his office by outsiders, our small cabal of staffers was welcomed.

We were among the reporters who sniffed out the action in the early years and brought it home to our readers. We wrote about the men’s clubs and restaurants that barred women, about the jobs and schools where no women needed to apply, about sex and sexism. We editorialized for women’s rights, including abortion rights, and covered the protests and the organization of women marching for equality.

The personal became political. The political was personal. And change was in the air.

The front page of the Boston Sunday Globe on August 10, 1969. Globe file

Ellen Goodman‘s Globe columns were syndicated nationwide. She won a Pulitzer Prize in 1980. She cohosts the She Votes! podcast.