The joke headline that slipped into print and lives in infamy

President Jimmy Carter had made another lackluster speech about the energy crisis. And my father, Globe editorial writer Kirk Scharfenberg, wasn’t all that impressed.

His by-the-book commentary on the president’s policy proposals didn’t fully reflect that. But the headline he whipped up to get a laugh from his colleagues sure did: “Mush from the Wimp.”

That in-house joke accidentally made it out of the building, appearing in 161,000 copies of the March 15, 1980, edition of the newspaper. And my dad thought he might lose his job; serious editorial boards didn’t talk about the president this way.