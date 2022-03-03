The joke headline that slipped into print and lives in infamy

President Jimmy Carter had made another lackluster speech about the energy crisis. And my father, Globe editorial writer Kirk Scharfenberg, wasn’t all that impressed.
His by-the-book commentary on the president’s policy proposals didn’t fully reflect that. But the headline he whipped up to get a laugh from his colleagues sure did: “Mush from the Wimp.”
That in-house joke accidentally made it out of the building, appearing in 161,000 copies of the March 15, 1980, edition of the newspaper. And my dad thought he might lose his job; serious editorial boards didn’t talk about the president this way.
But he held on. “Wimp” became a popular insult on the campaign trail. And the headline took its place among the most iconic in American journalism — right alongside Variety’s pithy summation of the stock market crash of 1929, “Wall St. Lays an Egg,” and the New York Daily News’s punchy “Ford to City: Drop Dead.”
Advertisement
It’s the prank-gone-wrong element of “Mush from the Wimp” that drove its fame, of course. But I like to think my dad’s headline lives on, in no small part, because it’s so damn good.
David Scharfenberg can be reached at david.scharfenberg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dscharfGlobe.