Nine letters to the editor of the Globe, over more than a century

The media for engaging with us have expanded — from pen and paper, to e-mail, to online comments and social media — but there’s a constant, and I imagine it strikes like a spark: It’s the instant when you are so passionate about making yourself heard that you drop everything, stop reading, and start writing. We can sense it in your voice, whether it’s righteous anger, heartfelt appeal, wicked sarcasm, or just a nod of recognition. You relish our triumphs and call us out on things we take for granted. Even when you’re rooting for us, you want us to do better. And as for the readers who love to hate us? I’d still call that love.

Without a forum for letters to the editor, what we do here at the Globe would be the sound of one hand clapping. Sure, we track circulation numbers. We know that our readers — hundreds of thousands of them — are out there. But when we actually hear from you, that’s a whole different metric. It tells us that what we launched into the universe actually landed.

I feel fortunate that I get to be the person you often reach first. Then the conversation unfolds on the page. Your voices resonate.

- Matthew Bernstein, Boston Globe letters editor

The following selection of letters were published over more than 125 years on topics both big and small. They have been condensed for space.

“Let the People Express Their Thoughts and Views”

I have been a constant reader of the Globe from its initial number of March 4, 1872, to the present time, and I bear willing and grateful testimony to its general excellence, not only as a medium of current news, but as a vehicle for the discussion of all matters of general concern. There is one department of the Globe from which I derive special satisfaction: “Letters from the People.” In the city of Boston there are hundreds, and in our good old Commonwealth thousands, of sensible, clear-headed men and women who might, with profit to themselves and others, intelligently discuss various matters of public interest. Now, if I understand the Globe right, it welcomes to its pages any contribution of value touching matters of general interest, and is not over-fastidious as to style. Let us, then, avail ourselves of the privilege afforded by the Globe, and when we have a thought that seems valuable and which, if uttered, might be of benefit to its readers, put it upon paper and send it to the editor.

S. / June 8, 1874

“Men Behind the Pens”

During our war with Spain, more than one international political writer prophesied a general European or universal war. The same writers, with a few more added, are prophesying the same calamity as the result of the war between England and the Boers. It is to be regretted that these writers, many of them able men, look upon universal war as a mere ordinary matter of victory and defeat, and pay not the slightest attention to the horrible condition such a war would bring upon the nations of the world. Not one word about the countless dead, the crippled and mutilated living, the wrecked homes, the paupers, the growth of desperate elements, the thirst for blood, and the brutalizing effect such a war must surely have on humanity throughout the universe. Something better should come from the men behind the pens.

“Quid Nunc” / February 21, 1900

“Women and the Municipal Vote”

It is a pity that there proves to be no foundation for the report that was widely circulated in the daily papers that Haverhill’s new charter had given women a vote on the nominations for mayor and alderman. Women now have the municipal vote in every city of England, Scotland, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, and five of our own Western states. There seems to be no good reason why women in Massachusetts should be shut out from opportunities of service, which have been so widely extended to them elsewhere.

Julia Ward Howe / December 13, 1908

Women advocate for voting rights in 1915. Globe archive

“Fiddling Is Denounced”

Washington says, save your old lawn mower, save your buttons, save everything! Washington pleads, give, give your spare kettles, give your last shirt! And all real Americans do just that, as all real Americans always do at duty’s call. But in Washington itself, it seems somebody has got this whole idea all wrong. Instead of give, save, go easy on the butter, it’s spend, squander, shoot the bankroll — have a good time, boys, the gang’s all here! Political boondogglers pampering expensive projects that might eventually produce a lot of good piccolo players, but certainly won’t put any airplanes in MacArthur’s offensive. America is mad, and its angry millions are all asking Washington this one question: “When are you politicians going to stop fiddling, and start fighting?”

E.G. / March 30, 1942

“Some Share of Guilt”

[A]s long as we approve our suburban school committee’s cooperation with such school busing plans as Metco and soothe ourselves that such tokenism is making real inroads on the problem of inadequate education for Black people; as long as we profess our willingness to have a Black family live next door to us, but continue to keep on the books of our suburbs zoning laws so restrictive that [Black people] are economically barred from taking advantage of our liberality; as long as we vote for legislators who are reasonably liberal in their support of poverty and civil rights legislation instead of getting out and working for the election of those who will not only pass the right laws but will see to it that they are funded, implemented, and enforced — then some share of the guilt for the murder of Martin Luther King falls on our heads. To passively oppose racism today is to collaborate with it.

Jerome Stone / April 13, 1968

“Surrounded by Dogs”

I’m writing this at the risk of sounding like the man who shot Santa Claus or barbequed the Easter Bunny. I’m surrounded on all sides by two-, three-, and even four-dog families. Try living with that on a beautiful morning as you work in a garden. The fresh spring green and the perfume of flowers canceled by the effluvia of copious dog wastes. Strange how the dog owner will listen to complaints about his kids (never from me, I love kids) and even apologize for them, but don’t ever say anything uncomplimentary about his dog! I got the impression the dog fanatic has mirror vision: He reads dog backwards and believes it.

Art Lennon / June 14, 1976

“The Careless Life”

So, the Globe’s idea of Utopia is a country without motor vehicles. And, indeed, your “Happy Dream” editorial of September 1 makes it sound very blissful. But let’s rub the sleep out of our eyes and take a closer look at life without cars or trucks. Your dreamer starts his day with the morning paper brought by bicycle. But where did the little merchant get these morning Globes? Surely, your circulation people didn’t leave Morrissey Boulevard at 2 a.m. and bike out to the suburbs with a stack of Globes on their back. And it’s true the postman on foot won’t bring any auto repair bills. What he might bring is an eight-month-old issue of Time magazine and an invitation to a party that took place across town three weeks ago.

Paul J. Wetzel / September 10, 1977

“Why Not a Roads Plan That Will Last?”

Route 128 was constructed and then widened. Route 9 was rebuilt, widened, and also modified for safety. The Mass. Pike is constantly undergoing bridge repair, resurfacing, and road repair, as is Route 3 toward the Cape. These, plus many other major projects, suffer from what appears to be lack of forethought and predictable obsolescence. My hope is that this continuing frenzy of expansion and rehabilitation, including a depressed Central Artery, Third Harbor Tunnel, MWRA harbor cleanup, and related projects, will be large enough, sound enough, environmentally safe and acceptable, and with enough thought given to spare future generations the burden of having to deal with the financial, as well as social, trauma associated with the lack of a “What if?” plan.

Ruane Crummett / September 29, 1989

“No Bronx Cheer Here”

I would never have thought it possible to root for a team from Boston to win a championship. Born and raised in New York, I was taught to hate the Red Sox or any team that represented New England. A sporting event is the most dramatic entertainment that can happen. Can an opera, play, or movie make millions of people hang by a thread at the same given moment? And so, in a time when big contracts, free agency, and overstimulated egos drive the modern sports world, it was impossible for me not to root for the likes of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Doc Rivers. At the outset, I convinced myself I could care less who triumphed, the Celtics or the Lakers. Five minutes into Game One, I could no longer deny my fist pumping into the air when the Celtics took the lead. Eventually my whole body was actually rooting for the storied franchise from — God help me — Boston.

Ed Vassallo / June 22, 2008