A note from CEO Linda Henry and publisher John Henry

Dear Reader,

One hundred and fifty years is a long time. As we celebrate the Globe’s sesquicentennial, we have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our history and excitement for our future. The Boston Globe is a vital institution that has served this region through a century and a half of dramatic change. During that time, our newsroom has produced impactful journalism that has chronicled, and, in many cases, helped to shape the thriving hub of innovation that we proudly call home. Through it all, our readers have been essential to our mission, and your continued support ensures that the Globe will be here for decades to come.

We joined the Globe in 2013 because we value this community and are invested in the future of Boston. We know that strong local journalism provides in-depth coverage, analysis, and perspective on issues that are critical to the future of a region. We believe that New England thrives with a more healthy, vibrant Globe.