Revisiting a Globe editorial from 1943 on threats to a free press

Uncle Dudley had first appeared in the Globe in 1891. He wasn’t an actual person — he was the persona, the signature line, of the Globe’ s own editorials, offering “an affable, informal, philosophical approach of a wise old fellow thinking out loud,” as Louis M. Lyons put it in his 1971 book on the paper’s first 100 years . The name was taken from a popular aphorism of the day, “Take it from your Uncle Dudley,” which simply meant “If you ask me, this is my opinion.”

In 1943, Globe readers were all-too familiar with news about the horrors of World War II. On October 7 of that year, the front-page lead story was about Nazis looting art treasures in Rome, and the Allies making headway north of Naples. On page 16, readers found John Steinbeck’s firsthand account of the fighting in Italy: “the splash of dirt and dust that was a shell burst . . . an American soldier standing over a twitching body, crying,” he wrote, “torn beds hanging like shreds out of the spilled hole in a plaster wall . . . the stalled vehicles of refugees who did not get away.” And, on page 18, there was a somber editorial by “Uncle Dudley” about the freedom of the press in a time of fascism.

The Uncle Dudley editorials were often essay discussions of philosophical questions, disconnected from the day’s news. That is part of the reason he was retired in 1966, a mutual decision of Globe editor Thomas Winship, editorial page editor Charles Whipple, and publisher Davis Taylor. The turmoil of the 1960s — another war abroad, and a fight for civil rights at home — called for a stronger voice and issue-focused editorials.

But some of Uncle Dudley’s columns, like the one reprinted below, raised essential questions that must always be asked — about government transparency; about the role of the free press — because they’re as relevant today as they were nearly eight decades ago.

— Lisa Button

“Free Press or No Press”

This editorial originally appeared on October 7, 1943. It is reprinted here in full.

Hardly anybody here has heard of The Syracuse (Sicily) Courier, this latest evidence that freedom pays, not only morally in the long run, but even materially and for the short term. The Courier is a practical venture in democracy and it has demonstrated that people want a free newspaper or no newspaper.

When the British Army entered Syracuse, Sicily, Captain Warwick Charlton of London, a Fleet [Street] editor, was ordered to publish a newspaper. He took over the printing shop of the local Fascist Party and, with the help of two Italian compositors who set the type, the press is being operated by hand. The small sheet is only 13 by 10 inches, but it carries stories from the front, from Europe, and local news. One side of the Courier is printed in English, the other in Italian. Thus, Syracuse has its first daily newspaper in history. There is only one flaw: The Courier’s circulation has to be held down to a maximum of 10,000 copies a day, though the demand is much greater. But circumstances do not permit Charlton to print more copies of his paper.

Of course the presence of Allied soldiers has boosted the Courier’s circulation. But the eagerness of the Italian population to get copies has made it clear that people want to read newspapers, provided they feel sure the newspaper is written honestly and sincerely and is not a printed collection of government handouts.

All countries with a regimented press have registered a decrease in their newspaper circulation. When Hitler began to suppress the truth in the German press, also when the “authoritarian” Dollfuss regime in Austria began to censor the truth and make newspapers print uniform government announcements, people in Germany and Austria boycotted the newspapers. Many families who used to buy two and three papers a day decided to buy just one paper and the cheapest in town. In large apartment houses, particularly in workers’ districts, even four and five families shared one copy of a newspaper.

Today, travelers from Germany report in Stockholm that hardly anybody reads a newspaper in Germany. Max Amann, head of the Nazi party press department, admitted that in the 10 years since Hitler came to power, the number of daily newspapers in Germany has decreased by more than 50 percent.

Events in Germany ought to be a warning. The success of The Syracuse Courier could be a lesson for us over here. Censorship, throttling of news sources, and measures forced upon American newspapers must not go beyond a certain limit. Conscientious readers will not demand information that would endanger this nation’s war effort or the lives of our men at the front. Neither will conscientious newspapers object to certain restrictions. This goes for the right to print available news as well as for the scope of information made available by the armed forces or government agencies.

In the democratic state, newspapers express the free will of the people. Independent of the government, they also act as interpreters of plans, needs, and wishes of the free government of the people. That is what makes free newspapers doubly important agencies of democracy. They are the link between the nation and its government, serving each and requiring the support of both.

— Uncle Dudley

Uncle Dudley was retired from the Globe editorial pages in 1966.








