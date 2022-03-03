We’re delighted to mark the 150th anniversary of The Boston Globe’s first edition, published on March 4, 1872. This isn’t a history book, but a scrapbook. We’ve commemorated the occasion with snippets of Globe stories through the decades on topics both serious and light, staff remembrances, and historical moments from a vast trove of coverage. Maybe you’ll remember some of it. Maybe your great-grandparents would have. We’d like to hear what you would put in your own news scrapbook. Share your memories of the Globe through the years by completing the form below.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/globe-150">View Survey</a>