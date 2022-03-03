What $375,000 could buy in Boston real estate over the decades

In 2021, you could buy . . .
Property: A parking space in the South End of Boston.
Pro: Location, location, location! Plus, the garage is heated.
Con: As reporter Emily Sweeney pointed out in her story, there’s “not much of a view.”
In 1986, you could buy . . .
Property: A contemporary four-bedroom house with an in-law apartment in a “prestigious area” of Beverly.
Pro: It’s in a “private wooded setting.”
Con: You lose that privacy when you share it with your in-laws.
In 1976, you could buy . . .
Property: A restaurant, “one of the finest in the area,” somewhere south of Boston.
Pro: You can seat 250 people!
Con: You have to feed them to pay your mortgage.
In 1969, you could buy . . .
Property: A six-unit “easy to manage” apartment building near the “Cambridge Street shopping center” on Beacon Hill.
Pro: It’s a bargain, listed at “considerably below market value.”
Con: Awkward moments on the stairs when your closest neighbors owe you rent money.