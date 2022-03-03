What $375,000 could buy in Boston real estate over the decades

Property: A parking space in the South End of Boston.

In 2021, you could buy . . .

This parking space in the South End was listed for sale for $375,000.

Pro: Location, location, location! Plus, the garage is heated.

Con: As reporter Emily Sweeney pointed out in her story, there’s “not much of a view.”

In 1986, you could buy . . .

Property: A contemporary four-bedroom house with an in-law apartment in a “prestigious area” of Beverly.

Pro: It’s in a “private wooded setting.”

Con: You lose that privacy when you share it with your in-laws.

In 1976, you could buy . . .

Property: A restaurant, “one of the finest in the area,” somewhere south of Boston.

Pro: You can seat 250 people!

Con: You have to feed them to pay your mortgage.

In 1969, you could buy . . .

Property: A six-unit “easy to manage” apartment building near the “Cambridge Street shopping center” on Beacon Hill.

Pro: It’s a bargain, listed at “considerably below market value.”

Con: Awkward moments on the stairs when your closest neighbors owe you rent money.