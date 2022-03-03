Why readers like crossword puzzles

Puzzlers Henry Rathvon and Emily Cox Jason Schneider

Don’t you think the ancient Greeks and Romans mixed a little fun into the news on their wax tablets and papyri? Didn’t the town criers of the Middle Ages pause in their accounts of wars and plagues to throw a few knock-knock jokes into the pot? Newspapers too have always given the public not just the hard facts as they were unfolding, but also a smattering of entertainment with comics, advice columns, horoscopes, recipes, chess and bridge problems, and, yes, word puzzles.

In our own 40 years of making Sunday crosswords for this newspaper (the puzzle in the March 6 Globe Magazine is our 1,000th), we’ve had lots of fun with the English language, with a few tips of our hat to the Hub. In those puzzles, solvers may encounter a simple must-know fact (such as the name of the Fenway foul pole that stands opposite the well-known right-field Pesky Pole). Or they may be asked to come up with Auerbach, Bucyk, and Yastrzemski in an all-Boston spelling bee. Or they may find themselves in parlor games of charades, spoonerisms, and pig Latin.