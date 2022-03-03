Why readers like crossword puzzles

Don’t you think the ancient Greeks and Romans mixed a little fun into the news on their wax tablets and papyri? Didn’t the town criers of the Middle Ages pause in their accounts of wars and plagues to throw a few knock-knock jokes into the pot? Newspapers too have always given the public not just the hard facts as they were unfolding, but also a smattering of entertainment with comics, advice columns, horoscopes, recipes, chess and bridge problems, and, yes, word puzzles.
In our own 40 years of making Sunday crosswords for this newspaper (the puzzle in the March 6 Globe Magazine is our 1,000th), we’ve had lots of fun with the English language, with a few tips of our hat to the Hub. In those puzzles, solvers may encounter a simple must-know fact (such as the name of the Fenway foul pole that stands opposite the well-known right-field Pesky Pole). Or they may be asked to come up with Auerbach, Bucyk, and Yastrzemski in an all-Boston spelling bee. Or they may find themselves in parlor games of charades, spoonerisms, and pig Latin.
Advertisement
What gives wordplay its lasting charisma? In a world that can seem so confounding, a crossword puzzle offers people a chance to actually solve something! The value of this is not lost on the puzzle writer. In a battle of wits with a solver, the constructor wants to lose. We want to hear you shout “Eureka!” Both parties can drink to that.
As all things must end, and as we look ahead to our retirement later this spring, we finish with a TEASER. Our secret message is here in the termini. No, we don’t mean train stations, we mean the sentences you’re reading and have read. In conclusion, our message is a happy one.
–Emily Cox and Henry Rathvon, with an affectionate hat tip to our late puzzle partner, Henry Hook, and our current one, Brendan Emmett Quigley. Let us know if you found their hidden message to puzzle fans or if they stumped you at magazine@globe.com.
Advertisement