26 seniors named Jack Grinold National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes

The 26 members of this year’s class of Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Scholar-Athletes has shown excellence on the football field and in the classroom. These high school seniors have also shown an equally important trait during the health pandemic, perseverance.

They’ve played in the fall, and a pandemic-prompted audible, Fall II. They’ve missed a Thanksgiving game along with the entire fall 2020 season. But they persevered and for all that they will be honored by the National Football Foundation.

For the first time since 2019, the EMass Chapter of the National Football Foundation will hold its spring banquet. Twenty-six senior football players will be recognized on May 15 at the 47th annual dinner at the Boston Newton Marriott.