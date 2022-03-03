26 seniors named Jack Grinold National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes

The 26 members of this year’s class of Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Scholar-Athletes has shown excellence on the football field and in the classroom. These high school seniors have also shown an equally important trait during the health pandemic, perseverance.
They’ve played in the fall, and a pandemic-prompted audible, Fall II. They’ve missed a Thanksgiving game along with the entire fall 2020 season. But they persevered and for all that they will be honored by the National Football Foundation.
For the first time since 2019, the EMass Chapter of the National Football Foundation will hold its spring banquet. Twenty-six senior football players will be recognized on May 15 at the 47th annual dinner at the Boston Newton Marriott.
“It’s always a privilege for our chapter to recognize outstanding student-athletes who excel in competition, in the classroom and in the community, and this year’s scholar-athlete class adds to that rich tradition,” said Jim Seavey, the chapter’s executive director.
“On behalf of the Grinold Chapter, I want to congratulate these exceptional young men on all their impressive achievements both on and off the field. They bring great distinction to their families, teammates, coaches and communities.”
In addition to the Scholar-Athletes, the chapter will present four additional awards, the Ed Schluntz Contribution to Amateur Football Award, the Ron Burton Distinguished American Award, the Roger Crosley Chapter Contributor Award, and the Jack Daly Award for academics, citizenship and football. The winners of those awards will be announced later this month.
The 26 members of the class of 2022 Scholar-Athletes include:
Michael Ahonen (Belmont Hill); Mason Andrade (Watertown High); James Artz (Norton High); Liam Connor (Middlesex School); Jackson Delaney (St. John’s Prep); Chris Domoracki (Hamilton-Wenham); Thaddeus Foote (BB&N); Dylan Gordon (Foxborough High); Sam Jaffe (Milton Academy); Delby Lemieux (Duxbury High); Jonah Ly (Stoughton High); Kevin Ma (Middlesex School); Amari Marsman (Milton High); Thomas Mulvaney (Norton High); Riley O’Connell (Lincoln-Sudbury Regional); Netinho Olivieri (Dexter Southfield); Caleb Procaccini (Apponequet Regional); Jason Silverio (Methuen High); Benjamin Smith (Lincoln-Sudbury Regional); Jackson Smith (Milton Academy); Luke Thorbahn (Milton Academy); Jared Vacher (North Attleborough High); Chris Vaughan (Milton High); Steven Woods (Bishop Fenwick); Cormac Wright (St. Sebastian’s School); Ismael Zamor (Everett High).
Tickets for the dinner are $75 and can be ordered on grinoldchapter.com.