fb-pixel Skip to main content
Florida State 63, Boston College 58

Boston College women can’t finish off rally, lose to Florida State in ACC Tournament

By Associated PressUpdated March 3, 2022, 17 minutes ago

The Boston College women’s basketball season came to an end on Thursday with a 63-58 loss to Florida State in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

BC, which finished the regular season at 19-10 (9-8 in the ACC), rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get within three with under a minute to play.

But it wasn’t enough for the No. 8 seed Eagles to avoid the upset in the second round. They finish with a 19-11 record.

Taylor Soule led BC with 16 points, and Maria Gakdeng added 15 more.

Florida State (17-12) will play third-ranked North Carolina State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Seminoles lost to the ACC regular-season champions 68-48 on Feb. 3.

Advertisement

Florida State led 54-41 with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter before turning it over four times during a 12-1 Boston College run. Three of those came on consecutive possessions.

Leading 61-58, Florida State struggled again with Boston College’s pressure defense and with the shot clock winding down, Morgan Jones drove the lane and converted a contested layup with 7.8 seconds left. A timeout put Boston College at midcourt, but Gakdeng was whistled for an offensive foul on a moving screen and Florida State ran out the clock.

Florida State’s Erin Howard scored 16 points. Jones added 11 points, on 5-of-8 shooting, to become the 39th Seminole to reach 1,000 career points. Sammie Puisis added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Florida State, which has won eight of its last 11 games.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video