Boston College women can’t finish off rally, lose to Florida State in ACC Tournament

The Boston College women’s basketball season came to an end on Thursday with a 63-58 loss to Florida State in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
BC, which finished the regular season at 19-10 (9-8 in the ACC), rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get within three with under a minute to play.
But it wasn’t enough for the No. 8 seed Eagles to avoid the upset in the second round. They finish with a 19-11 record.
Taylor Soule led BC with 16 points, and Maria Gakdeng added 15 more.
Florida State (17-12) will play third-ranked North Carolina State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Seminoles lost to the ACC regular-season champions 68-48 on Feb. 3.
Florida State led 54-41 with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter before turning it over four times during a 12-1 Boston College run. Three of those came on consecutive possessions.
Leading 61-58, Florida State struggled again with Boston College’s pressure defense and with the shot clock winding down, Morgan Jones drove the lane and converted a contested layup with 7.8 seconds left. A timeout put Boston College at midcourt, but Gakdeng was whistled for an offensive foul on a moving screen and Florida State ran out the clock.
Florida State’s Erin Howard scored 16 points. Jones added 11 points, on 5-of-8 shooting, to become the 39th Seminole to reach 1,000 career points. Sammie Puisis added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Florida State, which has won eight of its last 11 games.