Boston College women can’t finish off rally, lose to Florida State in ACC Tournament

The Boston College women’s basketball season came to an end on Thursday with a 63-58 loss to Florida State in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

BC, which finished the regular season at 19-10 (9-8 in the ACC), rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get within three with under a minute to play.

But it wasn’t enough for the No. 8 seed Eagles to avoid the upset in the second round. They finish with a 19-11 record.