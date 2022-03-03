Bruins’ Erik Haula is hitting his stride

Haula spent the first two months of the COVID-altered 2020-21 season finding his footing on his fourth team in three seasons, but he scored seven of his nine goals and notched seven of his 12 assists after March 13.

Haula spent last season in Nashville and over 51 games Hynes learned that Haula gets better as the season goes on.

LAS VEGAS — Before the Bruins signed Erik Haula to a two-year, $3.5 million deal last July, coach Bruce Cassidy reached out to a good friend, Predators coach John Hynes , to get a read on Haula’s game.

The insight that Cassidy got from Hynes makes sense now that Haula has found a rhythm with the Bruins on the second line with David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall. Haula scored one goal over his first 26 games, but in 25 games since Jan. 2, he’s posted a 6-11—17 line and has been plus-8 in 14:58 of ice time per game.

“We’re seeing that here, so maybe that’s a trend of his,” said Cassidy before Thursday night’s game against the Golden Knights. “Sometimes it takes awhile to get comfortable. I don’t know, but at the end of the day, he’s finding his game.”

Haula has found another level on this trip, posting his first two-goal game since 2019 on Monday against the Kings and handing out assists in Seattle, San Jose, and Anaheim.

As the Bruins continued their trek with a stop in Las Vegas, Haula returned to the place where his career peaked.

The 2017-18 season was the first of two Haula spent with the Golden Knights. As a fifth-year veteran, he broke out for a career-high 29 goals (second on the team to William Karlsson’s 43) and 26 assists.

Just as Haula started to tap into his full potential, a gruesome knee injury 15 games into the 2018-19 season dashed any hopes of building off the high point of his career.

“Obviously after that [2017-18] year, I’m sure for himself he felt, ‘OK, I got 29. Next year, I’m going to get 35 or whatever it is,’ and hasn’t quite gone that way,” said Cassidy. “But he’s still certainly capable of scoring goals.”

What that season showed Haula, though, was how hard it is to be a consistent scorer in the NHL.

“It’s one of those things you have to prove to yourself, prove to others, and then you want to do it again and again and again and be consistent,” Haula said. “That’s the difference between a so-called 20-30-goal scorer. I consider the guys would do it year after year, that’s impressive. Obviously, ever since then I’ve been striving to do that, and I haven’t got there. But that year was obviously special and things clicked and the puck was going in.”

With the Bruins, Haula has found a home next to a pair of players with 12 combined 20-goal seasons. Skating with Pastrnak and Hall, Haula doesn’t have to worry about churning out goals.

“I think just letting the game come to me and just try to do the right things,” he said. “Those guys will try to make plays and create, so for me, I might not have the puck as much as those guys do. I just try to create space, get open when it’s there, and things will just come to you.

‘That’s the thing is when you give those guys time and space and are able to do that, they make good plays. So, that’s kind of the emphasis and that’s what I try to do. I’m not trying to be a puck hog by any means, and just doing my job.”

Curtis Lazar participated in morning skate and was expected to be cleared afterward, but he missed his fourth game since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 24 against the Kraken. Cassidy said Lazar still needs to go through a practice with contact … The Bruins entered Thursday 5-2-0 all time against the Golden Knights, 2-1-0 at T-Mobile Arena … The Bruins entered the night having lost 158 man-games to injury … Pastrnak came into the night with 21 goals in his last 21 games ... Jeremy Swayman, who got the start against the Golden Knights, was 5-0-1 with a 0.97 goals-against average and .971 save percentage in his last six starts.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.