Codi Pickering shuts out Barnstable in girls’ hockey victory over Woburn in first round

The Red Hawks will face the winner of Saturday’s matchup of No. 5 Natick and No. 26 Lincoln-Sudbury in the second round.

Pickering, an eighth-grader, made 20 saves to record a shutout and power the 21st-seeded Barnstable girls’ hockey team past No. 12 Woburn, 3-0, in a Division 2 first-round matchup Thursday night.

Codi Pickering was the last one to leave the ice, hugging every Barnstable teammate before they exited O’Brien Rink.

Barnstable excelled at limiting the speed of the Tanners (14-5-2), negating scoring chances by taking away the middle of the ice. Pickering was stellar, tracking pucks well and showcasing lightning-quick reflexes to keep the Tanners off the scoreboard.

“Obviously there’s nerves for my first-ever playoff game,” said Pickering. “Being here, it’s everything that you hope for and work for during the season. We were ready to play.”

Sophomore Ally McEneaney opened the scoring, evading two defenders at the blue line and protecting the puck by keeping a defender on her far hip before ripping a wrist shot off the mask of Tanners senior goaltender Alyssa Wackrow that bounced over the goal line.

From there on, Pickering stole the show.

“I’m proud of our girls,” said Barnstable coach Peter Nugnes. “They played hard. We clogged the middle of the ice, but our goalie is really good anyways. She’s quick as a cat. We played our game. Codi Pickering is going to be a beast. She was unbelievable.”

Sophomore Grace Holden tapped in a power-play goal to double the advantage for the Red Hawks (11-8), pouncing on a rebound that was the result of a Ryley King slapshot that was deflected in front. Junior Penny Clifford added a goal with 1:01 left in the second period on a blast from the point that was redirected in front and trickled in.

Division 1 State

Stoneham/Wilmington 2, Methuen/Tewksbury 1 — Sophomore Lily MacKenzie scored both goals in a win for Stoneham/Wilmington (9-11-1) at Methuen High School.

Winthrop 3, Longmeadow 1 — Junior Emma Holmes scored twice and Amelia Spencer netted the winner as the No. 16 Vikings (18-0-1) scored three times in the third period en route to a first-round win at Larsen Rink. Freshman Talia Martucci contributed two assists and senior captain Summer Tallent made 18 saves.

Division 2 State

Braintree 2, Hanover 1 — Emma Walsh and Savannah Littlewood tallied the goals for second-seeded Braintree (15-5-1) at Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Canton 4, Watertown 2 — Junior defenseman Maya Battista scored and added two assists, pacing the No. 9 Bulldogs (15-6) to a win at Metropolis Rink. Junior goaltender Carolyn Durand made 15 saves.

Malden Catholic 2, Norwood 1 — Junior Laney Harrold sliced through the defense, scoring the winner in overtime to lift the No. 19 Lancers (13-7-2) to a victory at the Skating Club of Boston. Freshman Ava Baker also scored and junior Danielle DeJon made 33 saves in the win.

Pembroke 4, Walpole 0 — Senior captain Kaleigh Murphy recorded a shutout, pacing the No. 4 Titans (16-5) to the first-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena. Sophomore Maria Cantino scored on the power play, freshman Jennifer Birolini added a shorthanded goal, and senior Erin Doran and eighth-grader Mary Quatrale each recorded a tally.





