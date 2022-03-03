Craig Smith’s hat trick helps Bruins beat Golden Knights in Las Vegas

It was Smith’s second hat trick as a Bruin. He scored three goals against Buffalo last May. Smith is the fifth player to record a hat trick for the Bruins this season, and it came just two games after Jake DeBrusk’s three-goal night ignited a 7-0 win over the Kings.

Fueled by Craig Smith’s third career hat trick, the Bruins bounced back from their loss to the Ducks and improved to 4-1-0 on their trip and 6-1-0 over their last seven games.

LAS VEGAS — Two nights after the fourth line kick-started the Bruins in Anaheim, the bottom six got the Bruins going again in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

After the stop in Las Vegas, the Bruins close their trip Saturday in Columbus. The Bruins are 10-4-2 over their last 16 road games, and the loss to the Ducks may have been a reminder to close out the trip the right way.

“After the way we ended in Anaheim the other night, I don’t think we can get complacent, to be honest with you,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said before Thursday night’s game. “Things were going pretty well for us. I think we earned our points before that and battled back the other night.

“So, I think our guys probably still have a bit of that taste in our mouth, but we need to get that away, so I think we’ll be fine in that regard.”

Smith gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. After a scramble in front of the net, defenseman Ben Hutton raced to get it out of the Knights’ zone but had it checked loose by Smith in the neutral zone.

Derek Forbert came up with it and made a quick pass to Smith on the left side. Smith upped it to Trent Frederic (three assists), who dropped it back to Smith in the slot, and Smith finished it with a wrist shot that beat Robin Lehner so badly, the Knights goalie tumbled onto his back in disbelief.

The Bruins went into the locker room up, 1-0, after the first.

A recurring theme recently for the Bruins has been “start on time.” They’ve made it a habit since February, and even more so on this trip.

They’ve scored a first-period goal in each of their last 10 games going back to a 2-0 win over the Senators on Feb. 12, and 12 of their last 13 since the start of February. Since February, they’ve scored 18 first-period goals and they’ve scored first nine times. They’re 7-4-1 in those games.

Jeremy Swayman entered the night not having allowed more than two goals since Feb. 8 against Pittsburgh. Over a six-game stretch that essentially sealed NHL rookie of the month honors, he was 5-0-1 with a .971 save percentage with two of his three shutouts this season. He stopped 34 of 36 shots for the win on Thursday night.

The Bruins gave Swayman some cushionin the second period. While the Knights were pleading for an offside call with Matt Grzelcyk handling the puck in the neutral zone as the Bruins changed lines, Smith took advantage for his second goal of the night.

Once Brad Marchand and DeBrusk hopped over the boards, Grzelcyk sent a pass off the wall to Smith, who chased it down behind the net, battling to get to it before two Knights. Charlie Coyle was able to corral it and skate to open ice around the left circle. He spotted Smith, who found a home on the other side of the net. Smith punched in a pass from Coyle to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead and leave the Knights disappointed after a confusing sequence.

The Knights were able to get the goal back with 2:26 left in the second. A pass by Charlie McAvoy found no one. Jack Eichel won a race for the puck with no one but Swayman in front of him. Eichel lost the handle on the puck but was still able to push it through Swayman’s five-hole to cut the Bruins’ lead to 2-1.

David Pastrnak’s first goal of the night at 8:14 of the third period, getting his own rebound and punching it through Lehner’s five-hole, was his 30th of the season and gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead. It’s the fifth 30-goal season of his career.

Pastrnak added an empty-netter with 1:40 remaining.

The Knights fell to 2-6 over their last eight games.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.