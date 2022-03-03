Former Mac Jones teammate Evan Neal could be the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick this year

Josh McDaniels , Brian Daboll , and three of his former favorite Alabama receivers — John Metchie , Slade Bolden , and Jameson Williams — were just a few of Jones’s admirers.

A year later, however, the Patriots quarterback has been a hot topic all week as former teammates and coaches have gushed about last year’s No. 15 overall pick who helped lead the Patriots back to postseason play.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mac Jones never got to be the talk of this town last year after COVID clobbered the Scouting Combine.

On Thursday, it was Evan Neal, the man who protected Jones’s blind side during the Crimson Tide’s run to the national championship in 2020.

Asked if he had a favorite memory of playing with Jones, Neal smiled and put his head down to think.

“Not one that comes to mind right now,” he said after a brief pause and with a look that indicated he had plenty of stories but wasn’t willing to share. “But Mac, that’s my guy for sure. Mac-10, that’s my guy. I really enjoyed blocking for Mac. He’s a great guy just all around, man. He’s awesome.”

Neal is the top left tackle in the draft and could be the No. 1 player off the board next month in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-7-inch, 350-pounder landed in Tuscaloosa and made an immediate impact, eventually starting 39 games for the Tide.

Jones’s route was a bit different. He had to play the long game, waiting behind a pair of quarterbacks who led Alabama to national titles in Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Neal was impressed with Jones’s patience, passion, and tenacity.

Neal watched Jones’s daily grind and said he was “not surprised at all” by the quarterback’s success at Alabama and in his first pro season.

“I saw the way Mac worked every single day, the way he approached the game,” said Neal. “Basically, he took the blue-collar route. Waited his turn, worked hard. Waited for his opportunity, and whenever he did, he definitely lived up to the expectations.”

With the Patriots holding the No. 21 pick, they’d likely have to do some serious wheeling and dealing to reunite Jones and Neal, but they did get some face time with Neal this week.

“I had an informal with them,” said Neal, one of 11 Tide players at the combine. “We went over some plays and stuff like that. It was nothing too crazy.”

If Neal were to go No. 1 overall, he’d be the first Tide player to do so in the NFL draft since 1948 when Washington took quarterback Harry Gilmer. The Jets took Joe Namath with the first overall pick in 1965, but they were in the AFL then.

“It would mean everything,” said Neal. “There are a whole lot of Alabama players who were worthy of being drafted in that spot. For me, it would be really, really special. Make the whole state of Alabama proud — the university for sure.”

Evan Neal spoke with the media Thursday about his college career and his draft prospects. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With all the success of Alabama’s skill players recently, Neal was asked if he ever felt overshadowed in his own program.

“I’m an offensive lineman, man,” he said with a laugh. “I guess skill players can feel that way, but it’s all guts no glory in the trenches. I’m happy for all of those guys, I’m happy for their success, and I’m happy to share some of that with those guys.”

Georgia lineman was won over by Wynn

Georgia tackle/guard Jamaree Salyer acknowledged experiencing “chill bumps” in his return to Indianapolis, where he helped lead the Bulldogs to a national championship game win over Alabama in January.

The 6-4, 330-pounder has drawn comparisons to Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots left tackle and fellow Georgia alum.

“Isaiah, he helped recruit me. He’s similar to me size-wise, measurement-wise. He’s a great player. Freaky athlete,” said Salyer, who said he couldn’t remember whether he had met with the Patriots (wink, wink).

“I remember meeting with him on G-day [Georgia’s annual spring scrimmage]. He sat me down in the locker room and was like, ‘This is where you need to be.’ It was great talking to him then. Everyone speaks highly of him.”

Salyer also recalled the time David Andrews returned to Georgia and addressed his old team and even broke down a play during a meeting.

“It was kind of cool, listening to him,” said Salyer. “He’s got a great football mind. You can tell why he has been in the league for such a long time. It was an honor to meet him.”

A Bruin bumped into Belichick

UCLA receiver Kyle Phillips said he had a chance encounter with Bill Belichick on campus when the Patriots stayed and trained at the Bruins facilities two years ago. Belichick was walking with UCLA coach Chip Kelly when Phillips came across them. “Coach Kelly introduced me, and I got to talk to him a little bit,” he said. Phillips also met with Patriots staffers at the Shrine Bowl … Monstrous tackle Bernhard Raimann would seem to be a perfect fit as the Patriots’ next international player. The Austria native and Central Michigan product is a fan of the franchise. “Sebastian Vollmer was always a huge role model for me, for guys growing up in Austria in general,” said the 6-7, 305-pounder. “I had a chance to meet him a couple of weeks ago, that was huge for me. Also, fullback Jakob Johnson. Those couple of guys from Germany, they were always huge for me.” … Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks on former backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson: “That’s my dog! Watching him dominate the league like that, it was pretty cool.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.