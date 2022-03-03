Here’s why the International Olympic Committee’s current stance on Russia isn’t so heroic

He is a wizard named Gilderoy Lockhart, and he constantly proves himself a practitioner more of cowardice than magic. Lockhart is always stepping in to claim credit for heroic acts that he never actually did (he would steal the memory of others instead), moving into an after-the-fact spotlight of his own creation.

Fans of the Harry Potter series are well aware the primary villain is “he who must not be named,” and rooting against Voldemort is universally easy. But there’s another character who has always drawn plenty of disgust from this avid reader, with personal acts of spinelessness that are just as sinister.

Advertisement

I couldn’t help but think of Lockhart when looking at the state of the world today, and the role of international sports in it. Russia is the obvious villain, and its invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate around the globe. But here again, all too ready to play the role of Lockhart, comes the International Olympic Committee, with yet another move in which it positions itself as heroic only to be unmasked as cowardly. IOC, thy name remains hypocrisy.

Get Beijing Olympics Live medal counts, schedules and viewing information, and insight on the athletes vying for gold in Beijing, including New England athletes. Enter Email Sign Up

Without question, there was a time for the IOC to turn the international sporting world upside-down with a declaration like the one it made Monday, a time to tilt the globe a little more toward justice by urging international sports organizations to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from their competitions.

Indeed, those very sanctions against individual athletes from the aggressor nations were most recently adopted (after intense international pressure) by the International Paralympic Committee for the upcoming Beijing Paralympic Games, and there have been many sporting federations from FIFA to Formula 1 that previously canceled events in Russia or put restrictions on who can compete in their events.

But let’s not credit the IOC for wielding some big stick of moral superiority and inspiring others to do right by example. The truly courageous time for IOC president Thomas Bach et al to have made such a brave stand would have been before the recent Olympic Games in Beijing, before Russian athletes would collect the second-most medals among all competing nations, before another Games passed with Russia bullying its way past its multiple violations of both the spirit and the letter of Olympic law.

Advertisement

To do this now reeks of pure opportunism, to step into the spotlight and shake a fist at others to stand up to the bully, knowing they are risking nothing so concrete of their own.

Really, if the Olympics were coming up now, would the IOC be so brave?

Instead, there it was Monday, once again staking claim to a moral high ground it has no business standing on, triumphantly holding a fire extinguisher when others were already there to put the fire out. It got what it needed from Russia, and now, suddenly, it is ready to talk tough? Please.

Not that Vladimir Putin doesn’t deserve it, and not that attacking his international sports standing won’t have an impact. With an ego clearly steeped in the notion of international athletic dominance, with nationalistic pride clearly hooked to being a player on the world stage, with public opinion polls historically tied to athletic success, we know Putin will go to many and any lengths to protect that standing.

Advertisement

At this particular inflection point in history, the role of sports truly might be able to make a difference, bringing a level of public opinion too difficult, too loud, and too costly for Putin to ignore.

The international bodies that govern sports can wield such power, which is precisely why they need to take that responsibility seriously, using it in ways that don’t just broker back-door deals and bolster personal profit margins, but for maintaining fairness and equality (and maybe even peace) through sports.

Too bad the IOC blew its best chance to make that stand against Russia after the 2014 Sochi Games, when not even the lurid details of a state-sponsored doping program could draw the sort of ban the IOC calls for now.

They had all the ammunition they needed. Russia was caught cold, details of clean and dirty doping samples being passed through holes drilled into bathroom walls laid bare for the world to see. But rather than deal with that reality in a way to truly make a difference, the IOC let Russia off easy, allowing its continued participation in the Olympics but just without a national flag or a national anthem.

Amazingly (sarcasm intended), the “punishment” of competing as the “Olympic Athletes of Russia,” as they did in PyeongChang in 2018, or as the “Russian Olympic Committee” as they did in Tokyo and Beijing, didn’t scare the Russians straight. The line from there to China, where the women’s figure skating competition was marred by yet another Russian doping case, is straight and true.

Advertisement

With or without the IOC, the tide of international opinion is forcing change. Initially, the IPC, which runs the Paralympic Games in partnership with the IOC, tried to tread the same IOC line, allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag. Officials changed their minds in the overnight hours from Wednesday to Thursday, ceding to the rising calls that if athletes from Ukraine cannot compete while busy defending their home soil, then those from invading countries should not be able to compete, either.

One of the most heart-wrenching examples was Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Malyshev, a 19-year-old who the International Biathlon Union said Wednesday “died this week serving in the Ukrainian military.”

A ban is the least the sporting world can do. Too bad it’s something the IOC could have done many years ago, when it actually had something to risk, when it might actually have made a difference.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.