Tragedy struck while she was training for the 50th Iditarod. But this Waltham native isn’t backing down.

“I kind of came across mushing in an Internet search,” Foucher said. “At the time, growing up in Massachusetts, like many people I had no idea that it was even done outside of Alaska because I had never come across anybody who did it or had heard about the racing scene in New Hampshire or Maine.”

What began as an interest in Siberian huskies quickly grew into a full-fledged sled dog racing addiction shortly after Foucher, a Waltham native and 1984 Waltham High School graduate, got her first husky, Mikayla, in 2000.

For two decades, Jaye Foucher has dreamed about traveling through Alaska’s wilderness as a musher in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Foucher was initially intrigued by the thought of being out in the woods on a trail and doing something fun with her dog. Once she hooked Mikayla up to a bicycle she could pull when she was nine months old, Foucher was certain she needed more dogs to fill out a team.

Within two years, she relocated to Ashland, New Hampshire, and launched Sibersong Sleddogs Kennel with the dream of one day crossing the start line at the Iditarod, often touted as the Super Bowl of sled dog racing.

The Iditarod dream moved with Foucher when she and her growing kennel relocated to Wentworth after 10 years in Ashland. As the years passed, various issues — including a back injury and the increasingly difficult task of finding snow-covered trails in New Hampshire — derailed Foucher’s training and ability to qualify for the 1,000-mile race.

After the uncertainty of COVID-19 ended her plans of competing in the 2021 Iditarod, Foucher decided she wasn’t taking any chances for the race’s 50th anniversary in 2022, which begins Saturday.

She uprooted her kennel in August and drove more than 4,000 miles to Alaska, where she rented a house in Willow, a small community of about 2,000 people roughly 90 minutes north of Anchorage. Lara Renner, a 19-year-old from Alton, New Hampshire, accompanied Foucher as her handler — an all-encompassing job that involves assisting in every aspect of training, race preparation and dog care.

“At first, it seemed like mushing paradise for both of us,” Foucher said. “Everybody we’re passing out in training in Willow, for the most part, is a professional team. Most of them are Iditarod mushers that are veterans or training for the [upcoming] Iditarod.”

Foucher was just 12 days away from starting the Willow 300 — a 300-mile race that was going to serve as her final qualifier for this year’s Iditarod — when her Alaskan dream turned into a horrific nightmare that rocked the entire mushing community in Alaska and beyond.

During a training run Jan. 19 near her home in Willow, Foucher’s team of 11 dogs was struggling to break a trail in deep, fresh snow on the trail – which runs along the Parks Highway connecting Anchorage and Fairbanks – on which the team had routinely trained.

Seeking an easier path, Foucher’s dogs jumped over a snowbank and onto the highway in front of a pickup truck approaching in the distance. Foucher screamed and waved her arms in a panic, but the truck never slowed down before it struck the front of her team at more than 50 m.p.h.

A 2-year-old dog named Noddy died instantly; many others sustained severe injuries.

“I didn’t even see him slow down,” Foucher said of the driver, an older man she estimated was between 50 and 70 years old. “The speed that he was traveling from the time I saw him to the time he hit the dogs didn’t change. He didn’t try to swerve or anything. It’s just like he didn’t see them at all.”

Waltham native Jaye Foucher lost one of her dogs and several others were injured during a training tragedy. Marc Lester/For the Boston Globe

Renner said she knew something tragic happened when she saw Foucher calling.

“I just remember the sheer panic,” Renner said. “I threw on my boots and didn’t even think to grab my jacket — I just grabbed the first aid kit and hopped in the truck and drove as fast as I could. I didn’t know what I was getting into.”

Once she arrived at the scene, Foucher instructed Renner to search the area for Felicity and Flint, two dogs that broke free and ran from the scene. Minutes later, locals began arriving in response to a Facebook post Foucher made seeking help.

“Within 10 minutes, there were four mushers and two dog trucks there helping,” Foucher said. “Thank god, because I was shaking so bad, I’m not sure how I would’ve been able to lift the dogs into the truck.”

After identifying which dogs needed immediate care, Foucher left to bring the injured dogs to Tier 1 Veterinary Medical Center in Palmer, about an hour drive away. While Renner searched for the two dogs — Flint was found later that day and Felicity returned home two days later — Foucher asked other mushers to stay back and wait for Alaska State Troopers to arrive.

The troopers called Foucher moments before she arrived at the vet’s office in Palmer and asked if she had gotten the driver of the truck’s contact information. He left the scene before the troopers arrived and there was a miscommunication among the people who stayed behind as to who was supposed to ask him for his information.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel, in a statement to the Globe, said “Troopers have not spoken with the driver, and are not currently searching for the driver” and noted the investigation is closed and no citations or charges have been filed.

Foucher said it was a “total bummer” to learn that the driver of the truck never came forward in the weeks since, which have been difficult for Foucher, Renner, and the dogs.

“Physically, I don’t have any injuries. Mentally, it’s been a lot harder,” said Foucher, who noted she’s only been back on a sled a few times since the accident because she would have to pass the scene of the accident on the trail leaving her house.

Foucher has received support from friends and strangers near and far. Just hours after the crash, people began calling Tier 1 in Palmer to make donations that would help pay for the dogs’ medical bills. Once the vet’s office grew tired of fielding calls, one of Foucher’s friends, Megan Moberly, created a GoFundMe page that raised $36,621.

Although she won’t be competing with her own team, Foucher stayed in Alaska to get a feel for the iconic race. She will even have the opportunity to cross the start line Saturday when she drives her friend and Quebec-based musher Martin Massicotte’s tag sled. Tag sleds are attached behind the teams so they stay under control during the race’s ceremonial start that runs through downtown Anchorage.

Foucher will work as a handler for Massicotte at the official restart Sunday in Willow.

“I’m excited to be able to participate in a small way at the start,” said Foucher, who added the handling gig made sense to get a feel for what she’ll experience when she returns to finally fulfill her Iditarod dream in full.

“I’m still assessing if I have a team that could do it next year, but if not, I’ll probably come up the next year and do it,” she said. “I’m not giving up on Iditarod. I will be back to do this.”