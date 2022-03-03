Jayson Tatum scores 37 points as Celtics take bite out of Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum had 37 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists to lead Boston, but he had plenty of help with Brown out. Al Horford finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 12 assists.

On Thursday night, with star forward Jaylen Brown sidelined, the Celtics rolled to a complete and thorough 120-107 win anyway. After a string of wins against depleted teams, this was perhaps the best indicator yet that these Celtics could be for real.

In recent days, the Celtics were asked for their impressions of MVP candidate Ja Morant and the surging Grizzlies. They offered praise and made it clear that they were impressed, but deep down, they also knew that Memphis had rarely faced a defense as menacing as their own.

Brown missed the game because of a sprained ankle, and guard Aaron Nesmith, who started in place of Brown, injured his right ankle midway through the opening period and did not return. But coach Ime Udoka leaned on his remaining key rotation players, and they were more than capable.

Although Morant finished with 38 points, most of his damage was done during the fourth quarter, as the Grizzlies attempted to claw back from a double-digit deficit. He was held to 8 points on 3-for-14 shooting in the first half, when the Celtics seized control.

The Celtics led for the game’s final 46 minutes, and there were few tense moments. Each time it appeared that Memphis was on the verge of a comeback, the Celtics answered with a timely basket.

When Desmond Bane drilled a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to 7 early in the fourth, Derrick White instantly answered with one at the other end. When a Jaren Jackson Jr. dunk with 9:54 left made it 88-81, Horford responded with another 3-pointer. Now, the Celtics will await another significant test, when Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets come to TD Garden on Sunday.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Nesmith, who started in place of Brown, appeared to injure his right ankle when he landed after trying to block a shot with 6:53 left in the opening quarter. He had to be helped off the court by two members of the Celtics’ training staff and was ruled out for the night soon after. Udoka did not really expand his rotations, however, sticking with a nine-man group, including Nesmith.

⋅ With Brown out and Tatum facing constant double teams, the Celtics’ big men got the team off to a quick start. Robert Williams and Horford combined to score Boston’s first 10 points. The last basket in this sequence came after Williams caught a pass just inside the right arc, where the Grizzlies’ defenders dared him to take the shot, and the crowd urged him, too. Williams calmly stepped into the 18-footer and drained it.

⋅ There was plenty of hype surrounding Morant’s lone TD Garden appearance this season. For most of the first half, though, the MVP candidate was unable to get untracked. He missed several tough layups and his long-range shot was off, too. At times he appeared to be forcing the issue a bit. But then late in the second quarter he showed what all the fuss is about, when his head soared above the rim as he threw down a left-handed alley-oop on a fast break. Moments later he slid a nice pass to Bane in the corner for a 3-pointer, giving Morant some momentum heading into halftime. Morant was 3 for 14 from the field in the first half. He and Bane combined to miss their first 12 shots.

⋅ The Grizzlies scored 14 points off of 11 Celtics turnovers, most coming on easy leak-out dunks and layups. But aside from those seven baskets, everything was a chore for Memphis’s offense in the opening half. The Grizzlies were 19 for 54 overall and 4 for 21 from the 3-point line. They missed some open looks, but the Celtics’ defense was engaged and on the move, too.

⋅ Grant Williams’s 3-point surge rolled on in the opening half. The forward was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, including one off of a pretty behind-the-back feed from Marcus Smart. Williams has become very comfortable spotting up in the corners, and he also seems to have sped up his release a bit.

⋅ Grant Williams started the second half in place of Nesmith, giving Boston a real size advantage. On one early possession, Morant was caught guarding Horford in the post. Horford kicked the ball back out, re-established his position and overpowered Morant for an easy layup, part of a 10-2 run that gave the Celtics a 57-47 lead.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.