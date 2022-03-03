Joe Gaff back for a second run as football coach at Malden Catholic

“Coach Gaff’s strong ability to connect with others, demonstrated drive to succeed and skills for developing talent the right way made Joe really stand out during the search for a coach,” said Raycroft.

Joe Gaff, who directed the Lancer program from 2005-07 before serving as defensive coordinator and head coach at BC High, helping to lead the Eagles to two Super Bowl championships, was hired Thursday to lead the program. He replaces William Raycroft, who is stepping away after four seasons to focus on his responsibilities as athletic director for a school that now fields boys’ and girls’ programs.

“As we went through the process, Gaff checked off all the boxes and he is a perfect fit for Malden Catholic. This is an exciting time for MC’s football program and there has been quite a buzz in the community regarding his hiring.”

Prior to his arrival at Malden Catholic, Gaff was the head coach at Chelsea, leading the Red Devils to a Super Bowl appearance, Matignon, and was a three-year assistant at Tufts.

Gaff is a 32-year veteran of the Everett Police Department and currently a sergeant for the city.

“The pieces are in place for us to grow the program to the next level — where our students, staff and alumni expect to be,” said Gaff. “We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage and has a dynamic balanced offense and an assertively stout defense.”

The Lancers finished 3-8 in 2021 competing in the always challenging Catholic Conference.





Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.