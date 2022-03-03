In a matchup of coaching legends Dave Fazio and Bob Foley, Andover boys’ basketball rules D1 tourney game

Andover will face the winner of No. 14 Winchester and No. 19 Natick, who play Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The two accomplished coaches engaged in a battle of wits, as third-seeded Andover prevailed over No. 30 St. John’s, 60-46, in the first round of the Division 1 tournament Thursday night.

One would be hard pressed to find a better coaching matchup. Andover coach Dave Fazio surpassed the 500 win mark on February 10 and St. John’s Shrewsbury coach Bob Foley has 963 career wins.

In a tightly-contested battle through the first half, the defense stepped up to the challenge for the Warriors (19-2). In the third quarter, Andover went on a defensive spree, recording five straight stops or steals and all translated all five into points, turning a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead.

“We got popped early and I love how we recovered,” said Fazio. “So much of this game is based on how you recover.”

Senior captain Aidan Cammann paced the Warriors with 26 points. The 6-foot-9 forward dominated down low, controlling the paint and helping the Warriors pull away down the stretch.

“Aidan was unbelievable tonight,” said Fazio. “We got him really going in the second half. He was an absolute monster on the block tonight.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.