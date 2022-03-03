North Andover girls’ basketball rallies for Division 1 first-round win at Attleboro

“We just needed to stay calm [and] stay poised in that moment,” North Andover coach Jess Deveny said.

The 20th-seeded Scarlet Knights fell into a 13-point deficit after one quarter against No. 13 Attleboro. But North Andover gradually rallied with composure and toughness to ultimately earn a 53-46 comeback victory in the first round of the Division 1 bracket.

A rowdy Attleboro atmosphere and the weight of a state tournament threatened to knock out the North Andover girls’ basketball team early on Thursday.

At the first quarter break, Deveny reminded her team that they had spent the past week practicing with energy and effort for these games. North Andover (11-9) proceeded to outscore Attleboro (16-7), 45-25, over the next three periods, taking the lead in the third quarter and not looking back.

“I knew that we could play better so I reminded them, [the] defensive intensity — that needed to be raised,” she said. “And offensively, we just needed to work through our plays, and we needed to work together as a team and not just rely on the one-pass shot.”

Sophomore guard Janie Papell led the surge with a career performance, scoring 17 points with three 3-pointers. Deveny applauded Papell for stepping up and bringing energy on both ends of the floor.

“She played awesome defense,” Deveny said. “She was getting up in the lane, getting deflections and steals. I don’t know where she came from tonight. She was really a huge part of bringing us to this victory.

Point guard Hannah Martin contributed 15 points and four rebounds despite sitting out for a short period in the fourth quarter with a bloody nose. Jackie Rogers added 15 points and 7 rebounds.

North Andover will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between fourth-seeded Central Catholic and No. 29 Concord-Carlisle. Should the Raiders win, it would set up a third Merrimack Valley Conference showdown this season.

Deveny knows the stakes only increase as the postseason moves forward. But after Thursday’s win, she’s confident the Scarlet Knights have the experience to take on the pressure.

“It’s fun to win tough games and prove to themselves that they can hang with many people,” she said.”

Division 2 State

Dracut 56, Billerica 35 — Cam Watkins (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Ashlee Talbot (12 points) led the way as the sixth-seeded Middies pulled away in the second half for a first-round victory. At 20-3, they’ve managed the first 20-win season in school history for the boys’ or girls’ programs.

Division 3 State

North Reading 61, Pittsfield 49 — The Hornets (12-9) traveled 145 miles for a first-round home win and were led by 28 points from Faith Newton.

Old Rochester 50, Quabbin 23 — Logan Fernandes scored 16 points and Maddie Wright added 12 points as the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (19-2) earned a first-round win at home.

Division 4 State

Malden Catholic 66, Pope Francis 40 — Senior classmates Kayla Jackson (10 points, 12 rebounds), Lily Mineo (11 points, 15 rebounds) and Kylia Reynoso (16 points, 7 assists) propelled the No. 6 Lancers (20-2) to a first-round victory.